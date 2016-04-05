Browse the Serie A TV schedule below for games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as  beIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS EspanolbeIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3.com, ESPN Deportes, FOX Sports 1, 2 FOX Sports, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go .

Note: Even if you do not have a TV subscription to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Espanol, you can access those channels via online streaming service fuboTV for $9.99 / month. Read our review of fuboTV. And sign up for fuboTV via Their website.

Also included are listings for Serie A teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as the Italian Cup, and games featuring the Italy national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

League: Serie A
Genre: Sports
All times Eastern.

— Last updated: January 4, 2017

 

Saturday, January 7

Empoli vs. Palermo, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Napoli vs. Sampdoria, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, January 8

Udinese vs. Inter Milan, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Sassuolo vs Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Pescara vs. Fiorentina, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Lazio vs. Crotone, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Chievo vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Genoa vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Milan vs. Cagliari, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Juventus vs. Bologna, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

 

Tuesday, January 10

Napoli vs Spezia (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 3pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, January 11

Fiorentina vs Chievo Verona (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 11:30am, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)

Juventus vs Atalanta (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 2:45pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Thursday, January 12

AC Milan vs FC Torino (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 3pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, January 14

Crotone vs. Bologna, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Inter Milan vs. Chievo, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, January 15

Cagliari vs. Genoa, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Lazio vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Sassuolo vs. Palermo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Udinese vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Sampdoria vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Napoli vs. Pescara, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Monday, January 16

Torino vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, January 21

Chievo vs. Fiorentina, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, January 22

Juventus vs. Lazio, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Palermo vs. Inter Milan, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Bologna vs. Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Pescara vs. Sassuolo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Empoli vs. Udinese, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Genoa vs. Crotone, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Atalanta vs. Sampdoria, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Roma vs. Cagliari, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, January 28

Cagliari vs. Bologna, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Fiorentina vs. Genoa, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Lazio vs. Chievo, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Inter Milan vs. Pescara, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, January 29

Torino vs. Atalanta, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Crotone vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Udinese vs Milan, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Sampdoria vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Napoli vs. Palermo, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, February 4

Bologna vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, February 5

Milan vs. Sampdoria, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Chievo vs. Udinese, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Genoa vs. Sassuolo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Pescara vs. Lazio, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Empoli vs. Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Palermo vs. Crotone, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Tuesday, February 7

Roma vs. Fiorentina, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, February 8

Crotone vs. Juventus, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Bologna vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Friday, February 10

Napoli vs. Genoa, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, February 11

Fiorentina vs. Udinese, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, February 12

Crotone vs. Roma, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Palermo vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Torino vs. Pescara, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Sassuolo vs. Chievo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Inter Milan vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

Sampdoria vs. Bologna, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)

Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Monday, February 13

Lazio vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, February 15

Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)

 

Thursday, February 16

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina (Europa League), 1pm, ESPN Deportes and FOX Soccer 2GO

Villarreal vs. Roma (Europa League), 3:05pm, ESPN Deportes and FOX Soccer 2GO

 

Wednesday, February 22

Porto vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)

 

Thursday, February 23

Roma vs. Villarreal (Europa League), 1pm, FOX Soccer 2GO

Fiorentina vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Europa League), 3:05pm, FOX Soccer 2GO

 

Tuesday, March 7

Napoli vs. Real Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)

 

Tuesday, March 14

Juventus vs. Porto, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)

 

May 28, 2017

2016/17 Serie A season ends

 

Can’t find the game you’re looking for? Let us know which game you’re having trouble finding on TV or online, and we’ll respond to your request via e-mail within 24 hours.