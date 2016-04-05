Browse the Serie A TV schedule below for games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanol, beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3.com, ESPN Deportes, FOX Sports 1, 2 FOX Sports, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go .
Also included are listings for Serie A teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as the Italian Cup, and games featuring the Italy national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.
Serie A TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated: January 4, 2017
Saturday, January 7
Empoli vs. Palermo, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Napoli vs. Sampdoria, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 8
Udinese vs. Inter Milan, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sassuolo vs Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Pescara vs. Fiorentina, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Lazio vs. Crotone, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Chievo vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Genoa vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Milan vs. Cagliari, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Juventus vs. Bologna, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, January 10
Napoli vs Spezia (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 3pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, January 11
Fiorentina vs Chievo Verona (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 11:30am, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Juventus vs Atalanta (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 2:45pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, January 12
AC Milan vs FC Torino (Coppa Italia, Round of 16), 3pm, GolTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 14
Crotone vs. Bologna, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Inter Milan vs. Chievo, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 15
Cagliari vs. Genoa, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Lazio vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sassuolo vs. Palermo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Udinese vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Sampdoria vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Napoli vs. Pescara, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Fiorentina vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Monday, January 16
Torino vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 21
Chievo vs. Fiorentina, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Milan vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 22
Juventus vs. Lazio, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Palermo vs. Inter Milan, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Bologna vs. Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Pescara vs. Sassuolo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Empoli vs. Udinese, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Genoa vs. Crotone, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Atalanta vs. Sampdoria, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Roma vs. Cagliari, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 28
Cagliari vs. Bologna, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Fiorentina vs. Genoa, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Lazio vs. Chievo, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Inter Milan vs. Pescara, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 29
Torino vs. Atalanta, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Crotone vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Udinese vs Milan, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sassuolo vs. Juventus, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sampdoria vs. Roma, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Napoli vs. Palermo, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, February 4
Bologna vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, February 5
Milan vs. Sampdoria, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Chievo vs. Udinese, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Genoa vs. Sassuolo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Pescara vs. Lazio, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Empoli vs. Torino, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Atalanta vs. Cagliari, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Palermo vs. Crotone, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Juventus vs. Inter Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, February 7
Roma vs. Fiorentina, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, February 8
Crotone vs. Juventus, Noon, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Bologna vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Friday, February 10
Napoli vs. Genoa, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, February 11
Fiorentina vs. Udinese, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, February 12
Crotone vs. Roma, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Palermo vs. Atalanta, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Torino vs. Pescara, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sassuolo vs. Chievo, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Inter Milan vs. Empoli, 9am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Sampdoria vs. Bologna, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Cagliari vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Monday, February 13
Lazio vs. Milan, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, February 15
Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
Thursday, February 16
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fiorentina (Europa League), 1pm, ESPN Deportes and FOX Soccer 2GO
Villarreal vs. Roma (Europa League), 3:05pm, ESPN Deportes and FOX Soccer 2GO
Wednesday, February 22
Porto vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
Thursday, February 23
Roma vs. Villarreal (Europa League), 1pm, FOX Soccer 2GO
Fiorentina vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (Europa League), 3:05pm, FOX Soccer 2GO
Tuesday, March 7
Napoli vs. Real Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tuesday, March 14
Juventus vs. Porto, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue (free trial)
May 28, 2017
2016/17 Serie A season ends
Can’t find the game you’re looking for? Let us know which game you’re having trouble finding on TV or online, and we’ll respond to your request via e-mail within 24 hours.
What US outlet will broadcast 2016 Coppa Italia Final?
Thank you.
It was going to be NGSN, but they are temporarily down until this summer. So, right now, the Coppa Italia final is up in the air in terms of where it’ll land on TV or internet.
Hello Christopher, do yo have any news regarding this?
Right now, as of press time, no one in the US plans to show it on TV or streaming. But that could change between now and Saturday. As soon as I find more info, I’ll update this page.
GOL-TV bought the Coppa Italia rights starting with the Semifinals. The match will be LIVE exclusively on GOL-TV Saturday – 2:45pm ET.
Awesome. Thanks Ed!
Thank you both! 🙂
GolTV has Brazilian soccer scheduled for that time, NOT the Coppa Italia final.
Joe, Brasileiro matches on Saturday at 5:30pm & 8pm. Your provider probably has not updated the guide yet. The match is confirmed via GOL-TV website.
Hi you all! A simple question, what is the commentary language of fubo.tv matches? I know beinsports has a mixed Arabic/English commentary, does the same happen on fubo.tv?
Thanks Alex
For Serie A matches, almost all of the matches are in English language. It’s very rare that they’re in Spanish. They’re never in Arabic.
Do you know when they release the TV games for the January games including Coppa Italia?
We should know by late December. As soon as we find out, we’ll update the TV schedule accordingly.
Who has the Coppa Italia rights? GolTV did not show any of previous round, which included Serie A teams and NGSN is not around at the moment. It seems that Bein Sports have picked up the rights to the Supercoppa according to Live Soccer TV, so maybe they have them?
beINSports had the Coppa Italia rights in the past but did not renew for last season (2015-16). GOL-TV picked up the rights last season but only for the Semifinals and Final. Seems that no one has picked up this season’s rights (again) but wouldn’t be surprised if GOL-TV does for the late rounds.
As far as Supercoppa, it will be played in Qatar next week (Friday, December 23rd) and it will be shown live on GOL-TV (kickoff: 11:30am ET).
GolTV has picked up the rights to Coppa Italia for the Round of 16 matches.