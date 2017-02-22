If you’re looking for the FA Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
FOX Sports has the exclusive US TV and Internet rights to the FA Cup through until the end of the 2017/18 season. FOX typically broadcasts the FA Cup games across FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes, while the final is televised live on the over-the-air FOX network.
Third Round coverage of the tournament begins in early January each year.
Live online coverage of the FA Cup (except FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Sports GO, while live and on-demand coverage (including FOX Soccer Plus games) can be found on FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV.
In late 2016, the FA was supposed to sign a 6-year overseas TV rights deal with IMG in the region of $1 billion. As part of the proposed rights deal, IMG would sell the rights to the FA Cup to a broadcaster in the United States. As of the time that this page was published, no decision had been reached yet regarding who would win the rights in the United States. World Soccer Talk understands that FOX Sports is trying to acquire the rights to retain the FA Cup on US TV and streaming.
Here’s the FA Cup TV schedule:
Last updated: April 10, 2017
Saturday, April 22
Chelsea vs. Spurs (FA Cup semi-final), 12:15pm, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fuboTV (in select cities) (free trial)
Sunday, April 23
Manchester City vs. Arsenal (FA Cup semi-final), 10am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, May 27
Teams TBD (FA Cup Final), TBD, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Do you have any questions about the FA Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
FOX has the FA Cup rights through until the end of the 2017/18 season.