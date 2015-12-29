Browse the La Liga TV schedule below for La Liga games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as beIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS Espanol, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino. In the United States, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español are the homes to many of the greatest teams and players in the world.

La Liga TV schedule

Note: Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Español, you can access those channels via online streaming service fubo Latino from $14.99/month. Read our review of fubo Latino. And sign up for fubo Latino via their website. Also included are listings for La Liga teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as Copa del Rey, and games featuring the Spanish national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

SEE MORE: Where and how to watch La Liga on US TV and streaming

In the United States, beIN SPORTS has the exclusive rights to La Liga for seasons 2016/17 through 2018/19.

SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering a 2-year TV price guarantee starting at $39.99/month. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.

League: La Liga
Genre: Sports

Looking to watch La Liga matches online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

We Recommend:
US Only.

 

 

La Liga TV schedule

All times Eastern.

— Last updated May 10, 2017

 

Thursday, May 11

Manchester United vs. Celta (Europa League semifinal, 1st leg), 3:05pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, May 13

Espanyol vs. Valencia, 10am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

Osasuna vs. Granada, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

 

READ MORE:

•  UEFA Champions League TV schedule

•  Messi and Ronaldo: La Liga will return to normal when its big two are gone

• Comparison of legal soccer streaming services

•  el Clasico: The Fascinating History Behind Real Madrid vs Barcelona

 

Sunday, May 14

Alaves vs. Granada, 10am, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla, 2pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

Villarreal vs. Deportivo, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

Real Betis vs. Atletico Madrid, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

Las Palmas vs. Barcelona, 2pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

 

Wednesday, May 17

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid, 3pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

 

Sunday, May 21 (final day of the season)

Granada vs. Espanyol, time TBD, TV TBD

Sporting vs. Real Betis, time TBD, TV TBD

Deportivo vs. Las Palmas, time TBD, TV TBD

Leganes vs. Alaves, time TBD, TV TBD

Malaga vs. Real Madrid, time TBD, TV TBD

Valencia vs. Villarreal, time TBD, TV TBD

Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad, time TBD, TV TBD

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic, time TBD, TV TBD

Sevilla vs. Osasuna, time TBD, TV TBD

Barcelona vs. Eibar, time TBD, TV TBD

 

Thursday, May 24

Teams TBD (UEFA Europa League final), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, May 27

Barcelona vs. Alaves (Copa del Rey final), 3:15pm, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, June 3

Juventus vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League final), 2:45pm, FOX, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fubo Latino (in select cities) (7-day free trial)

 

Wednesday, June 7

Spain vs. Colombia (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes and Sling TV (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Barcelona vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 6pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 5pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 11pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, August 2

MLS All-Star Team vs. Real Madrid (MLS All-Star Game), 9pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, UniMas, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino [TICKETS]

 

If you have any questions about La Liga TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.

 