Browse the La Liga TV schedule below for La Liga games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanol, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino. In the United States, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español are the homes to many of the greatest teams and players in the world.
Note: Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Español, you can access those channels via online streaming service fubo Latino from $14.99/month. Read our review of fubo Latino. And sign up for fubo Latino via their website. Also included are listings for La Liga teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as Copa del Rey, and games featuring the Spanish national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.
SEE MORE: Where and how to watch La Liga on US TV and streaming
In the United States, beIN SPORTS has the exclusive rights to La Liga for seasons 2016/17 through 2018/19.
La Liga TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated May 10, 2017
Thursday, May 11
Manchester United vs. Celta (Europa League semifinal, 1st leg), 3:05pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Saturday, May 13
Espanyol vs. Valencia, 10am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Osasuna vs. Granada, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Sunday, May 14
Alaves vs. Granada, 10am, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla, 2pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Villarreal vs. Deportivo, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Real Betis vs. Atletico Madrid, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Las Palmas vs. Barcelona, 2pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Wednesday, May 17
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid, 3pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Sunday, May 21 (final day of the season)
Granada vs. Espanyol, time TBD, TV TBD
Sporting vs. Real Betis, time TBD, TV TBD
Deportivo vs. Las Palmas, time TBD, TV TBD
Leganes vs. Alaves, time TBD, TV TBD
Malaga vs. Real Madrid, time TBD, TV TBD
Valencia vs. Villarreal, time TBD, TV TBD
Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad, time TBD, TV TBD
Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic, time TBD, TV TBD
Sevilla vs. Osasuna, time TBD, TV TBD
Barcelona vs. Eibar, time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, May 24
Teams TBD (UEFA Europa League final), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Saturday, May 27
Barcelona vs. Alaves (Copa del Rey final), 3:15pm, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (7-day free trial)
Saturday, June 3
Juventus vs. Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League final), 2:45pm, FOX, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fubo Latino (in select cities) (7-day free trial)
Wednesday, June 7
Spain vs. Colombia (friendly), 2:45pm, ESPN Deportes and Sling TV (7-day free trial)
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Barcelona vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 6pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 5pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 11pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Wednesday, August 2
MLS All-Star Team vs. Real Madrid (MLS All-Star Game), 9pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, UniMas, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino [TICKETS]
If you have any questions about La Liga TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.
I WANT TO KNOW WICH GAMES ARE BROADCASTED IN ENGLISH! Giving us “bien sports, or bien connect, or even fuboTV” does not tell us if the game is broadcasted in english. I want to subscribe to fuboTV on my apple TV, or maybe even subscribe to bien connect instead, only if I can watch la liga games in english. I’ve been trying for weeks to find out but everywhere i look I only get smoke and not clear answers. I won’t spend a dime if I don’t get a simple answer, and I’m starting to get suspicious that for whatever the reason, bien sports seems to want to keep this as confusing as possible. Please can I just get an answer or a US schedule with shows where, what channels, and what language it will be broadcasted for here in the US.
All of the games televised on beIN SPORTS are in English. The games on beIN SPORTS en Español are in Spanish. From the games on beIN SPORTS Connect, some are in English and some are in Spanish.
Does not help me one bit. Your answer is as vague as everything else I can find on the web. I had already understood that “All of the games televised on beIN SPORTS are in English. The games on beIN SPORTS en Español are in Spanish.” That information was crystal clear. What is not clear, what is as confused as possible is which games are going to be in english, and which ones are not. Having a schedule that states the game will be on “bien sports Connect’ does not answer that question, as yourself has stated “From the games on beIN SPORTS Connect, some are in English and some are in Spanish.” Well s***, I knew that, that’s why I asked/ranted in my coments. Thanks for responding though. I do appreciate it, even if my frustration with this is obvious. I’m just not going to subscribe to any service that refuses to be clear and upfront about their product. I know I’m not the only one looking for this. As far as I’m concerned, bien knows damn well people want to know these specifics, but purposely keeps it confusing in order to sucker people into signing up. Thanks for taking time to answer me.
We won’t know until each week which games will be shown in English and which ones in Spanish. We update the TV schedule each week throughout the year when we find the information.
No one is trying to trick you. It’s just that the scheduling of announcers for each game isn’t finalized until approximately one week before each game.
They need to organize a better way to make it more informative for American viewers if they want the support & interest from our country. It’s frustrating to try and locate when your team is playing.
Hi. If you subscribe to Sling Blue on which channel can you watch La Liga games?
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. You’ll need to add the Best of Spanish TV package ($5/month additional).
There are a lot of Americans who speak ONLY English & if you want continued support & ratings from our country – you need to make sure that the games are; (1) Televised on Fox or ESPN & (2) That they are in English. I personally like Barcelona and every year I struggle to get a list of when they play ALL of their games from ALL of the leagues that they participate in. Why is that so hard for them to provide for us? Who else can I contact that will make a difference?
AJ, the page you’re on is the easiest way to find out when Barcelona and La Liga games are on US TV. beIN SPORTS has the rights to the league through 2019, so nothing will change between now and then.
La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will get things going first as a berth in the Champions League final is on the line. The two foes are intimately familiar with each other, having faced off not only in La Liga for many seasons but having met in four straight Champions League seasons.