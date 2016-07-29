Find out where, when and how to watch the giants of European soccer with our Champions League TV schedule.
In the United States, FOX Sports has the exclusive television rights to both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches.
The most high-profile Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday gamedays during the season are televised live on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, while other games can be seen on FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net and channels 480-489 on DIRECTV as well as DISH plus select Spanish-language games on FOX Deportes and ESPN Deportes.
The UEFA Champions League is televised on FOX Sports. Playoff rounds of the tournament are in August. The group stages of the competition are played from September through December. Round of 16 games are played during February-March, quarter-finals in April, semi-finals in late April and May, while the final is at the end of May.
During the group stage of both tournaments onwards, FOX Soccer Plus features a whiparound coverage show called MultiMatch 90, which is also available on FOX Soccer 2GO. The concept is, rather than trying to channel surf between all of the games that are being played concurrently, you can watch the MultiMatch 90 program, which will broadcast live (or slightly delayed highlights) from key incidents that are happening around Europe. Read our review of MultiMatch 90.
If you want access to every single Champions League game (both live and on-demand), the only way is to subscribe to FOX Soccer 2GO.
SEE MORE: Where and how to watch the Champions League on US TV and streaming
Champions League TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated: April 24, 2017
Tuesday, May 2
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid (semifinal, 1st leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, May 3
Monaco vs. Juventus (semifinal, 1st leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, May 9
Juventus vs. Monaco (semifinal, 2nd leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, May 10
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid (semifinal, 2nd leg), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, June 3
Teams TBD (UEFA Champions League final), 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
During the Champions League competition, particularly the Group and Round of 16 stages, FOX Sports almost always will televise the games featuring English Premier League teams on FOX Sports 1. The exception to the rule is Barcelona, which FOX Sports tries to showcase on FOX Sports 1 whenever possible. For fans of teams outside of the Premier League and Barcelona, games are televised on FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus or, occasionally, FOX Sports Net. The streaming platform FOX Soccer 2GO offers the only current way to guarantee that you’ll have access to every single Champions League game throughout the entire season.
FOX Sports has the exclusive TV and streaming rights to the UEFA Champions League in the United States through until the end of the 2017-18 season.
You’ve got some repeated fixtures in there!
Hello again. Where did you find the information of this schedule? On the fox sports website it only shows tv listings of matches on the 1st match day
The FOX Sports team doesn’t update their website that often with TV listings. We have contacts inside the industry that provide us with TV and streaming listings.
Didnt you just show legia warsaw on fox sports 1? Why are the channels changed?
The TV schedules are always subject to change, but you can still watch the game on FOX Soccer 2GO or Sling TV with a free 7-day trial.
Gaffer can you please explain which Sling package and where/how to catch the Lilywhites as they go where no Irish team has tread before?
It would be Sling Orange. Then you can use your Sling Orange login info to access ESPN3.COM to watch the game.
Espn3 is streaming most if not all of the matches this week. How is it that both Espn and Fox have streaming rights to the Champions League matches? I am happy that a service I already pay for with Xfinity-Espn3- is streaming so many matches!
All of the ESPN3 UCL broadcasts are in Spanish.
They’ve moved several of the games to ESPN3 in English-language now too.
Outrageous! the way Italian teams especially Juventus are treated
So the UEFA Champions League won’t be on the FOX network?
After the end of the 2017/18 season, correct.