The official draw for UEFA Euro 2024 took place on Saturday. The tournament will take place in Germany later this summer. Keeping with tradition, the hosts will kick off the competition by playing the first match of the tournament. Germany learned that they will face Scotland in the opening game of Euro 2024.

Although typically a European powerhouse, Germany has struggled in recent competitions. In fact, the Germans are down to 16th in FIFA’s official rankings. This is currently below the USMNT, Mexico, and Morocco. Nevertheless, they have been drawn with Hungary and Switzerland, as well as Scotland, for the summer tournament.

Spain, France handed toughest paths in UEFA Euro 2024 group stage

While the hosts got to enjoy a fairly easy draw, Spain were not quite as lucky. The former three-time European champions sit alongside Croatia, Italy, and Albania in Group B. The first three teams in the group are all currently inside FIFA’s top 10 teams at the moment.

La Roja will first face Croatia, before playing Italy, and then Albania. The Italians previously triumphed at the Euro 2020 tournament by beating England on penalty kicks. Spain was semifinalists in the competition that year.

Along with Spain, France were also dealt a difficult draw. The 2016 Euro winners are set to play the Netherlands, Austria, and another nation that will be determined by a playoff. France is currently ranked number two in the world by FIFA, only behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The Netherlands are rated to be the sixth-best team in the world by the governing body of the sport.

France and the Netherlands will face off in the second match of Group D. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on June 21st. The tough group will be complete with either Poland, Estonia, Wales, or Finland. They play in a playoff this spring.

Playoffs to determine final groups

Speaking of playoffs, three places in Euro 2024 are yet to be set. Along with Group D, Group E and Group F also have yet to be filled out just yet. Either Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, or Iceland will finish out Group E. This group currently consists of Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, or Luxembourg is set to complete Group F. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team is currently in this group alongside Turkey and the Czech Republic.

These playoff matches will all begin on March 21st. The winning teams from the first round of games are then set to face off five days later for a place in the actual tournament.

UEFA announced on Saturday that the winning Euro 2024 team will receive an extra bonus of about $8.7 million. Every participating team in the competition is set to also receive a flat fee of around $10 million. Teams can collect further bonuses for each win or draw they earn as well.

Complete Euro 2024 draw results:

A – Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

B – Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

C – Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

D – Playoff winner A*, Netherlands, Austria, France

E – Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Playoff winner B**

F – Turkey, Playoff winner C***, Portugal, Czech Republic

*Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland, Estonia

**Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

***Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

