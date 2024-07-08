With the semifinals approaching for both the Euros and Copa America, FOX Sports has revealed the commentator assignments for each. Both Tuesday and Wednesday bring a doubleheader of contests with one game in each tournament. On Tuesday, France plays Spain in one of the best games of Euro 2024 to date. That evening, Reigning Copa America and World Cup champion Argentina looks to take a step closer to repeating its success when it faces surprise semifinalist Canada. Jesse Marsch is leading Canada to its best performance in its history by reaching the final four of the competition.

On Wednesday, England and the Netherlands play for the first time at a major international tournament since the group stage of Euro 1996. The Three Lions won that game 4-1 with both teams already in the quarterfinals. Now, they meet again with a spot in the Euro 2024 Final on the line. FOX follows up its coverage of that game with an enticing affair in the Copa America between Uruguay and Colombia. The two most in-form teams in the Copa America so far are sure to deliver fireworks in Charlotte, NC, when they each look for a spot in this coming weekend’s final.

FOX has used the same broadcast crews for games throughout the Copa America and Euros, and that does not change during the semifinals. To keep things consistent, FOX will broadcast the Euro 2024 semifinals on its broadcast channel to continue that trend for the European Championship. By comparison, Fox Sports 1 will have coverage of the Copa America games, which has been the case for the quarterfinals. Streaming services like Fubo will have access to both channels for those looking to stream the contests.

Messy games still pulling strong audiences

The teams reaching the semifinals of the Euros and Copa America have largely done so in scrappy ways. The Copa America had three penalty shootouts, each without using extra time based on CONMEBOL’s questionable formatting practices. England and France have looked dismal, with the latter failing to have one of its players score from open play, instead relying on a penalty and two own goals for its three total goals. Spain has looked strong, and Canada remains the surprise team among the eight still left in contention to win the two international titles.

Regardless, that is in the past. The semifinals will deliver drama at some point, even if that means coming down to penalties. For reference, there have been six penalty shootouts between the two tournaments this summer. It is a controversial way to end a game, but an exciting one, nonetheless.

FOX’s commentators are likely ready to call a penalty shootout based on the propensity of it happening. Still, they must be prepared with millions of American fans tuning in despite many of the top nations in each tournament crashing out earlier than anticipated. Here is who will be working the FOX commentator assignments for the Copa America and Euros this week.

Euro 2024 and Copa America: FOX commentator assignments for semifinals

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Tuesday, July 9

3 p.m. — Spain vs. France. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. Canada. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Wednesday, July 10

3 p.m. — The Netherlands vs. England. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

8 p.m. — Uruguay vs. Colombia. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

