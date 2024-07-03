FOX released its commentators and broadcast schedule for the quarterfinals of both the European Championship and Copa America.

With the group stage of the Copa America coming to an end on Tuesday, the CONMEBOL competition completed the eight teams in the quarterfinals. Likewise, the round of 16 sent the last teams through to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. At long last, the two major international tournaments are at the same stage of the competition.

FOX will continue its broadcasting of the two tournaments, which it has done to great success so far. The broadcaster has set records for viewership in both the Euros and the Copa America. For example, FOX averaged 3.777 million viewers for the United States game against Uruguay on Monday in the Copa America group stage. That was the most-watched non-World Cup soccer telecast ever on Fox Sports 1. Likewise, it was the most-watched English-language Copa America broadcast in US history. The game peaked at 4.867 million viewers during the second half. Compared to the 2021 Copa America, this game was up 1,847%.

It is not just the Copa America to be thriving. The European Championship has been setting viewership records in the United States. The group-stage games of Euro 2024 had an average viewership of over 1 million people. That is a 30% increase in comparison to the Euros in 2021. That is major positive news for FOX, which is broadcasting its first European Championship since acquiring the rights to the tournaments in both 2024 and 2028.

On to the quarterfinals for Euros and Copa

Now, FOX is preparing for more viewership. The quarterfinals of both tournaments feature massive games rife with stars. That starts on Thursday when Lionel Messi and Argentina continue their title defense with a game against Ecuador. Then, on Friday, there are games in both tournaments. In the Euros, it is a dandy. Spain plays Germany in a matchup of the two favorites. Then, Portugal battles France in a rematch of the Euro 2016 Final. On Saturday, England, Brazil, the Netherlands and Uruguay are in action on FOX’s channels.

The one issue for FOX is that the USMNT and Mexico will not be in action. The two most popular teams in North America crashed out of the Copa America in the group stage of the tournament. This has major consequences on FOX’s viewership, which now seems to rely on nations like Argentina or Brazil to drive audiences. Canada and Panama, while deserving quarterfinalists based on their play in the Copa America, do not move the needle.

Regardless, both the Euros and the Copa America will be exciting. Here is how the schedule looks for commentators on FOX shapes up for the quarterfinals.

FOX commentators for Euros, Copa quarterfinals

All of the following times are US Eastern Time

Thursday, July 4

9 p.m. — Argentina vs. Ecuador. FOX. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

Friday, July 5

Noon — Spain vs. Germany. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

3 p.m. — Portugal vs. France. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves

9 p.m. — Venezuela vs. Canada. Fox Sports 1. — JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones.

Saturday, July 6

Noon — England vs. Switzerland. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

3 p.m. — Netherlands vs. Turkey. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

6 p.m. — Colombia vs. Panama. Fox Sports 1. — Keith Costigan and Cobi Jones.

9 p.m. — Uruguay vs. Brazil. Fox Sports 1. — John Strong and Stu Holden.

PHOTOS: IMAGO