Here are all of the details of where you can watch Puebla vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Puebla vs Chivas
|WHAT
|Liga MX Apertura
|WHEN
|11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, October 20, 2023
|WHERE
|ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
With ViX, you can watch Puebla vs Chivas and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
ViX is the Spanish-language streaming service from TelevisaUnivision, with content from Spanish TV networks you know in the US as Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. Free and premium tiers are available, and the service features matches from UEFA club and international competitions (including Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League as well as Euro qualifiers), select CONMEBOL qualifiers, the Argentine, Brazilian, and Colombian Leagues, CONCACAF club competitions, and more. In addition ViX has exclusive Liga MX matches for both the men’s and women’s competitions throughout the year.
ViX is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and select smart TVs.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).Photo credit: Imago
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...