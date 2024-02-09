Here, you can find all the TV coverage information when Real Madrid hosts Girona in a top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

Real Madrid, unsurprisingly, is the favorite to win the Spanish top flight. Los Blancos are looking for a record-36th LaLiga title, but the biggest challenger is not Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. Instead, it is a sensational Girona side that trails Real Madrid by just two points. Defeat at the hands of Real Madrid earlier in the campaign is the Catalan side’s only loss this season. Since then, Girona has picked up massive wins over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, scoring four goals in both fixtures.

ESPN+ will have TV coverage of the game between Real Madrid and Girona. While it is a massive fixture, ESPN remains firm on the fact that it puts the entire LaLiga campaign on ESPN+. However, the game is also available in Spanish via ESPN Deportes. Therefore, if you have a TV subscription that includes that Spanish channel, you can watch Real Madrid host Girona. ESPN+ will also have a Spanish-language broadcast for those who want to watch.

TV Coverage: Real Madrid hosts Girona

Kickoff time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT – Saturday, Feb. 10

Watch now (in USA): Live on ESPN+

Commentators: Ian Darke and Stewart Robson

US TV: Match is available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (Both English and Spanish)

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

At the same time as this game, ESPN+ will also be the home of a top-of-the-table clash in Germany. Bayer Leverkusen is hosting Bayern Munich with those two teams also separated by two points. It is a remarkably similar situation to what is happening in Spain, as German giant Bayern is looking to extend its hegemony at the top of Germany. Real Madrid is far wealthier and stronger than Girona, but the club that earned promotion just two years ago leads the league in scoring.

In Saturday’s game in Spain, Girona will rely on that remarkable goal-scoring effort to keep pace with Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side has only conceded 15 goals in 23 league games. Four of those came in the two games against Atletico Madrid where Real only picked up one point.

An opportunity for Girona against Real

Girona has shown that it can compete against any team in LaLiga. Despite losing 3-0 to Real Madrid earlier in the season, Girona has not been one to shy away from a challenge. Also, Real Madrid has been open for the taking in recent fixtures, particularly at home. Los Blancos have been the beneficiaries of controversial moments in LaLiga that directly led to points. Real overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Almeria with a goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal against Mallorca in the 78th minute. Both of those teams are in the relegation race at the bottom of LaLiga.

Girona presents a major challenge compared to those two. Real Madrid succumbed to a late equalizer against Atletico Madrid in their last home game, and Diego Simeone regularly welcomes pressure when he plays against stronger opposition. Michel will send out an attacking lineup in the same way he has done all season. It should lead to a fantastic watch for neutral fans of LaLiga.

PHOTOS: IMAGO