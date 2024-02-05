In 2024, Major League Soccer returns to Apple, and you can sign up for MLS Season Pass right now. In doing so, subscribers unlock access to every Major League Soccer game this season. That includes the Leagues Cup and MLS Cup Playoffs. Even if games are airing on English- or Spanish-language TV, fans can stream them using MLS Season Pass.

Just like the 2023 Major League Soccer season, MLS Season Pass is $14.99 per month. You can also take advantage of the annual option, which is $99.99. MLS Season Pass is separate from Apple TV+, which has its own subscription fee. Yet, Apple TV+ subscribers can get access to MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month. The associated annual option for Apple TV+ subscribers is $79.

Major League Soccer fans do not need to have Apple devices. While that may streamline the ease of access, any device that has the Apple TV app can provide access to MLS Season Pass. If your device, namely Android phones and tablets, does not have the Apple TV app, you can access MLS Season Pass via your web browser. Simply go to the Apple TV website and subscribe to MLS Season Pass, but be sure to bookmark the page for future access.

Sign up for MLS Season Pass: 2024 season

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps you need to follow.

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

The 2024 MLS season starts at the end of February with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in action. The Argentine and his three teammates at Inter Miami are arguably the biggest draw for MLS Season Pass this season. Last year, when Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets arrived, Apple set records in terms of subscribers to the service. While it did not release any specific information as to how many people paid for the service, estimates indicate the first season was successful.

What to watch for in the 2024 MLS season

The 2024 MLS season should be able to build on the success of the first campaign on MLS Season Pass. Lionel Messi is spending a full season with Inter Miami alongside Alba and Busquets. Plus, Luis Suarez is joining the side to give it high hopes of success in league play this season.

Elsewhere, the Western Conference in MLS is wide open. Relatively disappointing seasons out of the West’s elite tarnished that conference’s resume in 2023. LAFC and Seattle were still strong in 2023, but they want to return to their brilliant best in 2024.

Nine teams will have a new head coach to begin the 2024 season. John Herdman moved from the Canada national team to Toronto FC. Phil Neville is going from Inter Miami to Portland. Also, Dean Smith makes his MLS debut with Charlotte FC. It should be an exciting season when it starts on Feb. 21 when Inter Miami hosts Real Salt Lake.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.