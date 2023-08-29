John Herdman has left his role as Canada’s national team manager to become the new head coach of Toronto FC. Herdman will, however, continue helping Canada during the transitional period over the next month. The 48-year-old coach will then officially take over at Toronto on Oct. 1.

Herdman claims time was right to take Toronto job

“I am keen to start this new opportunity with Toronto FC,” proclaimed Herdman during the announcement. “Personally, it’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in. Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.”

Herdman also discussed the easy move to the Canadian Major League Soccer side.

“To continue my coaching journey in a Canadian city that I know well, playing at BMO Field – a stadium where I’ve experienced some of my favorite sporting moments, with incredible fans, is quite amazing,” continued the coach.

The English manager was previously named head coach of the Canada men’s national team back in 2018. Along with his role as manager of the senior squad, Herdman also ran the youth setup. Under Herdman’s guidance, Canada reached as high as No. 33 in the world by FIFA, the team’s highest-ever ranking. They also qualified for their first World Cup in 36 years during the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Assistant promoted to Canada interim boss

Terry Dunfield was previously named interim Toronto head coach following the firing of Bob Bradley in late June. Nevertheless, the switch has not yielded better results for the club. Dunfield has not yet collected a victory with the team in eight total matches. Toronto has only managed to score in one of these games.

With Herdman on the way out, Canada has promoted Mauro Biello to the role of interim head coach. The former Montreal Impact star has been an assistant under Herdman over the last five years. Canada’s next fixture is against Japan on Oct. 13.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport