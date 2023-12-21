Time is running out on the last Fubo coupon code that offers $20 in discounts. The holiday savings only last for one month, but it is still sizeable given the cost of streaming services in the current market. Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans are all $20 off the first month. Reminder, this only lasts until the end of the year. After Dec. 31, 2023, the cost returns to its base fee.

Fubo’s base plan, called ‘Pro,’ currently costs $74.99 per month. The next two stages go up by $10 increments. Therefore, the ‘Elite’ plan costs $84.99 and the Premier option is $94.99 monthly. Take $20 off of those Fubo plans, and that is what new subscribers will be able to pay for the first month. The tiers have a different number of channels, storage capacity, and SHOWTIME offerings.

Each of these also has a free trial. If Fubo is not for you, then you can cancel your subscription at no cost. However, after that free trial, the $20 first month kicks in. That makes it possible to enjoy Fubo’s content for over a month at a discounted price.

SALE: Get $20 off all Fubo plans

Signing up for the Fubo discount at the end of the year is simple. It does not require any code input or special website. Instead, Fubo is building the $20 discount on all plans into the price. That comes after the free trial.

Visit the Fubo website and the signup screen. Select the plan you want with the end-of-year savings. You will notice that the plans cost $54.99, $64.99 and $74.99. Remember, this is only for the first month. Start your free trial.

After the free trial and the first month, the prices go back to their base fees. However, given the nature of the streaming service, you can cancel this plan at any time with no further fees. Still, it remains a fairly affordable option against cable or satellite TV.

What can I watch with Fubo?

Regardless of the tier you choose, the deal available through Fubo until the end of the calendar year takes off $20 from the first month. That can work nicely with a busy slate of soccer available through Fubo’s channels in the coming month. For example, the Premier League has a bustling stretch of games to end December and start January. Fubo has coverage of the English top flight through NBC and USA Network.

Also, Fubo has all of the games this summer from Copa America and Euro 2024, which is something that no other English-language streaming service can offer.

Fubo is a sports-first streaming service. It has coverage of a wide range of sports from across the globe. Also, it has live and on-demand TV shows and movies. With access to CBS, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more, you can also have access to the various news stations that are specific to your location in the United States.

