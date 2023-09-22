With the first batch of European games now in the rear-view mirror, top clubs in the Premier League return to domestic action in a crowded table. This weekend, two games stand out among the rest in the Premier League. However, let’s get to those in a second. Manchester City kicks the weekend off on Saturday morning as it looks to continue its perfect record. A home game against Nottingham Forest is a fairly straightforward task for Pep Guardiola’s side, which, yet again, looks unstoppable.

Also on Saturday, Manchester United tries to pick up a positive result for the first time since Aug. 26 when it travels to Burnley. United has lost its last two Premier League games. Then, it fell in the Champions League group stage to Bayern Munich. Burnley provides a chance for Erik ten Hag to pick up much-needed points.

The pair of highlight games on Sunday should be sensational. The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham has particular intrigue. After five games, both clubs are on 13 points with four wins and a draw. Ange Postecoglou has revived Tottenham into a club that can compete. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta hopes this season can lead to trophies.

At the same time as that game, Liverpool welcomes a buoyant West Ham side. Fresh off a loss to Manchester City, the Hammers want to get back on track. Yet, Anfield provides a tough task for that to happen. Liverpool last lost in the Premier League at home against Leeds on Oct. 29. It has only drawn in three of those 14 league games since then.

NBC coverage

With a simple two-day slate of games, Rebecca Lowe is in the studio for all 10 Premier League games at the weekend. Robbie Earle and Tim Howard serve as the analysts alongside Lowe.

Even though there are four games in the 9 a.m. kickoff window on Sunday, that is now when you can watch Goal Rush. Instead, GOAL RUSH is available on Saturday at 10 a.m., its usual time slot. There are three games at the time. Available exclusively on Peacock, Goal Rush focuses on one game during that 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. However, it does dip into other grounds during major moments and goals.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

This weekend, there are no 4K games available on Premier League broadcasts.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 6

Saturday, Sep. 23

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pien Meulensteen and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Jobi McAnuff.

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Brentford vs. Everton. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

3 p.m. — Burnley vs. Manchester United. Peacock Premium — Daniel Mann and Jim Beglin.

Sunday, Sep. 24

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Andy Bishop and David Phillips.

9 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

9 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Efan Ekoku.

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

11:30 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Newcastle. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Weaver and Jim Beglin.