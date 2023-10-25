Apple TV+ is raising its price, which will have an effect on the viewing options for soccer fans in the United States and around the world. While putting more of an emphasis on its soccer content, it will now be more expensive to watch documentaries, fictional shows, and more. Also, the savings Apple TV+ subscribers have on MLS Season Pass will shrink.

Previously, the price of Apple TV+ was $6.99 per month. However, as of today, Apple has increased the price to $9.99 per month. At the price of $9.99, Apple TV+ will be more expensive than several other streaming services. Still, raising the price is in line with what other services have been doing. Paramount+, ESPN+, and Peacock all underwent price changes in 2023.

For soccer fans, one of the biggest changes will be on MLS Season Pass. As of press time, the price of the dedicated streaming home of the American top flight is not changing. It will remain $14.99 per month ($99 for the year). However, people who subscribe to Apple TV+ get the MLS Season Pass at a discount of $12.99 per month.

Under the previous pricing plans, Apple TV+ subscribers that subscribed to MLS Season Pass were paying $20. That was only $5 more than MLS Season Pass without subscribing. Therefore, it made sense to pay the extra fee to unlock all of Apple TV+’s other content. Now, Apple TV+ subscribers who get MLS Season Pass on a monthly basis would pay $23 per month.

Other soccer content on Apple TV+ suffers from price increase

Those who did have access to Apple TV+ could have watched other content. Some of the productions on the service centered around MLS. For example, the Messi Meets America documentary recently aired about Messi’s time in Major League Soccer. Apple also released documentaries on Real Madrid and the European Super League.

The arrival of Lionel Messi has been an impetus for soccer fans using Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass.

While not in production anymore, Ted Lasso was one of the biggest draws to Apple TV+. The three-season show won awards, and it was a massive boost to the popularity of Apple TV+. Fans wanting to watch the show will have to pay more per month.

Moreover, Apple TV+ has three new episodes from the docuseries centering around Lionel Messi coming out in the near future. One of them focuses on his time with Argentina as the nation won the World Cup in Qatar. The much-anticipated documentary will be exclusive to Apple TV+.

Apple offering bundles to save money

Apple is promoting Apple One, a bundle program that provides further savings on a variety of Apple’s subscription services. It includes extra cloud storage, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade. Perhaps raising the price of Apple TV+ will push more people to subscribe to Apple One to bundle their services.

