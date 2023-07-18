The Peacock subscription price will no longer be $4.99 per month. Starting in August, NBC’s paid streaming platform is bumping up all subscription prices. This is a trend that has been standard among other options. For example, ESPN+ and Paramount+ both bumped their prices up within the last 12 months. ESPN+ is now $9.99 per month. Meanwhile, Paramount+ went up $1 to $5.99 each month.

There are two versions of Peacock Premium going up in price. The ad-supported version, which is $4.99, is going up to $5.99 per month. However, if you subscribe to the ad-free version of Peacock, you will pay $2 more per month. Therefore, the Premium Plus edition of Peacock is going from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.

NBC claims the price rise is to allow Peacock to continue investing in high-quality content and developing the user experience. However, it also helps Peacock remain fiscally competitive in a market where every other streaming service is raising its price. Peacock also dropped its free offering for new customers, making the platform exclusively a paid service.

Peacock has been undergoing changes on top of that. Comcast customers lost their included Peacock subscription. Now, the only way to access an included subscription to Peacock is with Now TV. Other than that, all customers must pay a subscription price.

Busy time for Peacock with raising subscription price

With the price going up on Aug. 17, Premier League fans will feel the effect. The Premier League TV schedule starts Aug. 11, meaning that all those games on Peacock are now slightly more expensive. The majority of the games each season are available on the service. Moreover, there are exclusive games that often involve the biggest matchups.

Still, there is no better time than now to take advantage of the lower price. Every game in the Women’s World Cup is available on Peacock in Spanish. Then, you can watch most games in the Premier League Summer Series using Peacock. If you subscribe to an annual option now, you can save money before the price goes up next month.

