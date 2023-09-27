Due to inflation, the price of just about everything is increasing these days. And watching live soccer is no exception. ESPN+, the streaming service from The Worldwide Leader in Sports, is set to jump in price on October 12, 2023. But if you act now, you can lock in the current price of an ESPN+ subscription.

Currently $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually, the price for both plans will increase – to $10.99 / $109.99 respectively – on October 12th.

However, if you sign up before October 12, or upgrade your monthly subscription to an annual one, you’ll secure the current $99.99 annual price for another year. This will save you $10 over the new annual plan, and over $30 as opposed to paying the new monthly rate for a full year.

Watch soccer on ESPN+

These price increases also affect Disney Bundle plans, which add Disney+ and Hulu. Those plans will be bumped up from $12.99 (Basic) / $19.99 (Premium) monthly to $14.99 and $24.99.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

ESPN+ is the home of plenty of elite soccer, including the entirety of the LaLiga and Bundesliga schedules. It also features a selection of second-division matches from both of those countries, plus the FA Cup, League Cup, English Football League, DFB-Pokal, Eredivisie, Belgian League, USL, and more.

ESPN+ is actually the only place you can watch the majority of these matches, as few are simulcast on traditional TV. The service is essential for fans of these clubs who watch from the United States. And of course, there is the plethora of live coverage of a wide variety of other sports, plus documentaries and other programming that is included as well.

October 11 is the last day you can purchase an annual ESPN+ subscription at the current rate. After that, you’ll be subject to the new prices, so take advantage and save a few bucks.

Photo: Imago