Apple TV+ has revealed a new documentary series surrounding Lionel Messi is coming to the streaming service. The four-part series essentially follows the superstar’s World Cup career with Argentina. This culminates with the team’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar at the end of last year. Messi has made five total World Cup tournament appearances with his home nation.

The concept is seemingly similar to the immensely popular The Last Dance miniseries about Michael Jordan. This docuseries followed Jordan’s illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls up until his last triumph with the NBA team.

Apple TV+ filmmakers had exclusive access to Messi during World Cup

Apple’s docuseries on Messi was filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Argentina. The player himself speaks about his international career throughout the four episodes. In one peak into the series, Apple released a statement that Messi made to the filmmakers just a few days before the 2022 World Cup began.

“It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way,” Messi stated. “I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

Filmmakers followed the superstar throughout his time in the Middle Eastern country for the last World Cup. The series gained rare behind-the-scenes access to Messi from training, media obligations, as well as private time in his hotel room. Apple claims that the docuseries is set to feature some of the most personal interviews of his career. Along with conversations with Messi, the show will also add conversations with his coaches, teammates, and even opposing players.

Familiar names executive producing project

The docuseries is currently untitled, but the work is being executive produced by several Emmy Award winners. Tim Pastore (Free Solo, Jane), Matt Renner, (Free Solo, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth), as well as Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody are all co-producing the series. Welcome to Wrexham‘s Jon Henion is also a part of the impressive crew.

Apple TV+ has not yet announced an official release date for the series just yet.

