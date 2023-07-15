MLS Season Pass launched on February 1, but Major League Soccer fans still have misconceptions over what the platform can and cannot do. To be fair, some are warranted. The fact that the deal runs through Apple TV may lead some to believe that you must use an Apple device. That isn’t true.

Also, with the world of streaming wide open, there is reason to believe you need other streaming services just to watch Major League Soccer. It is a major change for MLS moving to Apple for its streaming package.

Even then, it is fairly simple. There are still games on TV, but the vast majority of games are available via streaming on MLS Season Pass.

Here are six misbeliefs rife with MLS Season Pass as we enter the new era of streaming Major League Soccer.

Biggest misconceptions about MLS Season Pass

1) You need an Apple device to watch it

One of the biggest concerns when Apple won the rights to MLS for the next 10 years was the question over where to watch. Some, mistakenly, believed the league would make streaming rights exclusive to Apple devices.

Fortunately, this is not the case. Any device that has the Apple TV app can watch MLS Season Pass. This, of course, includes iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. However, it also includes a number of smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and more.

Even for devices that do not have a designated Apple TV app, you can watch through your browser on that device. That is, for now, the fate most Android users suffer.

2) You need Apple TV+

Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass are entirely different entities. Do not let the Apple name fool you.

Apple TV+ is $6.99 per month. It provides access to movies, exclusive TV shows, documentaries and more. MLS Season Pass has a base price of $14.99 per month or $99 for the season. It only has MLS content, such as live games, press conferences, studio shows and team-based coverage.

However, if you have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can save some money on MLS Season Pass. Apple TV+ subscribers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $12.99 a month. The associated annual option if $79 for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Still, you do not need Apple TV+ to subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

3) All games are behind a paywall

Many people are afraid of a paywall taking away their MLS games. As a result, some people do not want to subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

While MLS Season Pass does have all MLS games, there are a number of games available for free on Apple TV. For example, the first week of games in MLS for the 2023 season will be available for free on Apple. That means anyone can watch all 14 games, so long as they have an Internet connection.

Plus, select games will be available on TV. While ESPN and Univision backed out of the rights deals for MLS, FOX is still broadcasting a number of games.

4) Regional sports networks are stilling showing games

If there is one thing to make clear, it is that Regional Sports Networks are no longer in the picture. Bally Sports, MSG, AT&T Sportsnet, Spectrum and other RSNs are no longer broadcasting Major League Soccer.

The only MLS games on TV are those on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes. On Streaming, every game is solely available via streaming on Apple and MLS Season Pass.

However, MLS Season Pass and Apple are still providing the local angle that so many MLS fans came to love. Each game will have radio commentaries that fans can choose the team they want to hear. Moreover, many commentators that used to work for RSNs at particular clubs are making the jump over to Apple to work on that extensive team.

5) MLS Season Pass is not available in my country (whatever country that may be overseas)

One of the biggest benefits of MLS Season Pass on Apple is that it is available around the world. Granted, the price may differ in some countries. For example, the annual price of MLS Season Pass in Canada is $129 CAD. Based on the current exchange rate, that is around $95 USD. For American audiences, the same offer is $99. A slim difference, but a difference nonetheless.

Regardless of where you are in the world, you can stream MLS Season Pass in over 100 countries.

6) Android users can’t watch MLS Season Pass

Even though there is no Apple TV app presently on Android phones, you can still watch MLS Season Pass on Android. It is just somewhat more convoluted and not as seamless as it is with devices that have the Apple TV App.

For Android users to access MLS Season Pass, all you have to do is go through your web browser. You can go to the Apple TV website and subscribe there. Just be sure to save the link as a bookmark so you do not have to keep typing in the long link to watch MLS Season Pass.

Also, there are rumors of Android adding an Apple TV app. Nothing is confirmed as of yet. Still, it is an exciting prospect for Android users interested in MLS Season Pass.