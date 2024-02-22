Thanks to World Cup bonuses, Gregg Berhalter almost quadrupled his salary as the USMNT coach, according to tax documents.

After 2022, Berhalter’s contract came to an end. But later, in June, Berhalter was reinstated after an inquiry into a domestic violence incident over 30 years ago.

His new deal is valid until 2026, the same year that North America will play host to the World Cup. His rehiring terms were not made public when he returned to the post. However, they will be when the USSF posts further financial documents next year.

What was the salary of Gregg Berhalter in 2022?

On top of his base salary of $1,391,136. Gregg Berhalter received $900,000 in incentives in 2022 for leading his team to the World Cup and last 16.

On Wednesday, the United States Soccer Federation made public their tax return for the year 2022. It revealed that the 50-year-old earned a total of $2,291,136 two years ago. This includes a bonus of $900,000.

According to a representative from the USSF who talked with The Washington Post, the incentives were dependent on “qualification and performance” throughout the Cup. The incentives that Berhalter got were far more than those that former U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski received.

Andonovski earned a basic salary of a little under $400,000 and a bonus of only $15,000. Even though they’ve always been better than the men’s team, the women’s squad failed to reach their potential. In 2020, they took home bronze in the Olympics, and in 2023, they made it to the round of 16.

It is presently unknown how much Andonovski made in 2023 since he resigned soon after the World Cup. Allegedly, the new record-holder for women’s soccer coach salaries is Emma Hayes, who will take over for him, with an annual salary of $1.6 million.

Equal compensation in the act

Berhalter coached the Columbus Crew of MLS for five years, and he has managed 41 wins, 14 draws, and 12 defeats with the U.S. national team. Since his hiring in late 2018, the United States has won one Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League crowns.

He earned $1.046 million in base pay and $1.15 million in total compensation, making him the highest-paid employee at the USSF. Nevertheless, because he departed the company in October 2022, that basic sum was reduced.

GM Kate Markgraf made $500,000, whereas GM Brian McBride, who resigned from his position in January 2023, made $348,436. Markgraf is responsible for coordinating women’s operations and communicating with organizations such as FIFA, CONCACAF, and national associations.

The soccer business has been debating equal pay for years. In 2022, the women’s squad reached a landmark deal after a string of litigation. The details of Hayes’ new deal are unknown at this time, however, her compensation is more than Berhalter’s basic wage for ’22.

So, that year, former U.S. women’s team GM Kate Markgraf made half as much as former men’s team GM Brian McBride.

PHOTOS: IMAGO