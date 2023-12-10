The 2024 Copa America will go down in history as a landmark international competition.

Multiple Concacaf sides will compete alongside CONMEBOL teams, as was the situation during the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

From June 20 to July 14, 14 different American cities will host the tournament, with the goal of preventing Argentina from winning the championship in consecutive years.

In what promises to be a very contested competition, six Concacaf countries have been invited, making it the first time this has happened since 2016.

The United States might face Uruguay in their potential matchup to determine who advances from the group round.

Nothing is certain in a knockout competition, so teams shouldn’t get ahead of themselves. Also, with the addition of Concacaf, which ensures greater parity since these teams have to qualify via the Nations League, none of the groups are easy.

Who will face whom in 2024 Copa America Group Stage?

Atlanta, Georgia will host the opening group stage match of the 2024 Copa America on June 20, 2024. To kick off the competition, Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will face whoever emerges victorious from the Concacaf playoff between Trinidad & Tobago and Canada.

Their arch-rivals Brazil will face a tough test against Paraguay and Colombia in addition to the Concacaf playoff winner from Honduras and Costa Rica. On July 2, the group stage will conclude, with the two best teams from each group advancing to the knockout round and the two worst teams eliminated.

On the other hand, the United States national soccer team’s draw couldn’t have been more advantageous. They face a strong Uruguayan side to challenge his team, while also facing a familiar Concacaf opponent in Panama and a CONMEBOL underdog in Bolivia.

What did Gregg Berhalter say about USMNT’s group?

“It is a tough group. I think any group that was going to be drawn was going to be difficult – the Copa America is a very difficult tournament. For us, we’re excited to finally know our competitors. Now it’s about planning our game plans and getting ready to compete”, he said, via beIN SPORTS.

If the United States wants to have any chance of winning the tournament, Berhalter knows they need the support of the supporters. The coach’s response to the draw made it quite evident that the USMNTs are planning for more than simply advancing out of their group.

“The important thing is we want to capture the fans. We want to get the country behind us and go on a run. We know you have to get through your group first. After you get through your group, then it’s about a knockout tournament. We’re trying to compete in that stage of the tournament and hopefully be competing for a trophy.

“It’s really a dream come true for us that we’re hosting the tournament and we get to play at home. The guys are really excited about it and it’s really something to look forward to for us. There are no disadvantages [to hosting]. We are really looking forward to trying to get the home supporters behind us and really creating great momentum”, he added.

Thus, the early odds for the United States national team and other countries to win the Copa America are as follows:

Argentina: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Brazil: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Uruguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colombia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

United States: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Mexico: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chile: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ecuador: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Paraguay: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Peru: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Venezuela: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Bolivia: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jamaica: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Panama: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

