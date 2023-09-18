During Manchester United’s 3-1 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion, Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a hamstring injury. As a result, the English defender is out for an extended period, according to the club. He is out for United’s UEFA Champions League opener at Bayern Munich this week.

Wan-Bissaka picked up the injury just minutes after coming on as a substitute. With United trailing 3-1, the defender replaced Lisandro Martinez. However, the hamstring injury limited any impact he could have in his brief time on the pitch.

The injury could rule Wan-Bissaka out for up to two months. With United ailing both on and off the pitch, the defender’s absence is noted. United already acquired Sergio Reguilon to provide security at full-back. Yet, the latest knock makes it three full-backs on the injury list. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have missed a combined eight games this season for United. The Red Devils now have seven players on the injured list. Then, Antony and Jadon Sancho face internal suspension from the United ranks.

Wan-Bissaka injury raises concerns at Old Trafford

Even if Wan-Bissaka is not the most integral player for United, his performances early on this season were among United’s best. The struggling Red Devils have been dreadful defensively. United has conceded 10 goals in its last four games. By comparison, United conceded 43 in all of the 2022/23 Premier League.

One positive for the defense is the impending return of Raphael Varane. The French center-back has been dealing with an unspecified injury. But, he could return for the Bayern Munich game this week or the following Burnley clash.

His return is welcome, as Manchester United is struggling mightily. The club has six points after five games. The Bayern Munich clash could put a major strain on what has been a rattled dressing room at Old Trafford.

