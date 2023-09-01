Manchester United anticipates left-back Luke Shaw will face a recovery period of ten weeks due to a muscle injury.
The English full-back picked up in the wake of United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. United boss Erik ten Hag then announced he would miss a considerable amount of time.
The Daily Mail reports that Shaw might miss up to 10 weeks of action for United. If this schedule holds, the Englishman will be out for the full months of September and October. His target return is subsequently the middle of November.
Which games will Luke Shaw miss for United with injury?
This Sunday, United play Arsenal in the Premier League. Then, on Oct. 29 United faces Manchester City in a derby. Without the defender, they will certainly struggle in both games.
With a 10-week absence, Shaw would also miss the first four rounds of the UEFA Champions League group play. The Red Devils’ Group A opponents will be Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.
Sergio Reguilon signed to replace him
Because of Shaw’s absence and the present injury issues with backup Tyrell Malacia, United has put out a transfer tag to find a new center defender. They had first attempted to negotiate a deal for Marc Cucurella with Chelsea.
However, when that failed, they began bargaining with Tottenham Hotspur for Sergio Reguilon. Consequently, Erik ten Hag’s side have officially announced the loan signing of the Spanish player for the rest of the season.
Reguilon’s contract reportedly includes a termination provision in January, when Shaw and Malacia should have fully recovered. United had wanted this stipulation included in their offer for Cucurella. However, he would be unable to appear for three clubs in one year. Therefore, that loan deal fell through. Moreover, it opens the door for Reguilon at Old Trafford.
PHOTO: IMAGO / Paul Marriott
