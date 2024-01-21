If Bayern Munich sign Kieran Trippier, Newcastle might pursue a deal for an American international. English right-back Kieran Trippier is supposedly a target of the Bundesliga winners in the current January transfer window.

Before the transfer market shuts on February 1, Thomas Tuchel is aggressively pursuing reinforcements at this position. The German boss recently highlighted the team’s willingness to consider signings.

While Noussair Mazraoui was away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Tuchel did admit to putting Konrad Laimer in at right back, even though it wasn’t his ideal position. Bayern will keep their existing team, according to the coach.

However, they will certainly take advantage of any transfer market opportunities that come their way. They failed in their earlier attempts to sign Nordi Mukiele of Paris Saint-Germain and Kyle Walker of Manchester City.

Tripper on verge of moving to Germany

According to reports, Bayern Munich have now shifted their focus on Kieran Trippier. Many outlets have suggested that the Bundesliga heavyweights have initiated negotiations with the Englishman.

The athlete has also already given his approval for the transfer to Germany, according to Fabrizio Romano. With Thomas Tuchel in charge at Bayern, the defender would be happy to rejoin friends and former Tottenham colleagues. Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

After leaving Atletico Madrid for $15 million in the winter of 2022, Trippier made his way back to England with Newcastle. Ever since he joined the Magpies, the 33-year-old has been absolutely sensational. His leadership qualities and outstanding play have been evident both on and off the field.

Rather than being a short-term arrangement, the transfer is likely to be permanent. The Premier League has regulations about profit and sustainability that Newcastle must adhere to. It may be their last opportunity to profit from the experienced right back, who is already in his mid-30s.

Who could replace him at Newcastle?

His departure, however, would be devastating to the Tyneside faithful. After Trippier, no defender in the top five European leagues had more assists. His delivery is top-notch in both open-play and dead-ball scenarios.

No matter what, the Saudi-backed club would have to find a successor, even if Tino Livramento is in the squad. Joe Scally is one name to consider; he may be making a move to the Premier League from the Bundesliga.

He is presently a member of Borussia Monchengladbach‘s roster. According to the Daily Mirror, Scally is being considered as a potential replacement for the English veteran.

Despite being only 21 years old, the American has already amassed 75 appearances in Germany’s top division. He has participated in every game for his team this season and contributed with a goal and an assist.

Some have praised him as a top-notch hybrid full-back because of his powerful frame, agility, and desire to go forward.

Before moving to Germany in 2020, Scally started his professional career with New York City FC. He has made eight appearances for the United States national team. In the USMNT, he is up against DeAndre Yedlin and Sergiño Dest for the starting right-back position.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage