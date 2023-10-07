With a victory this weekend, AC Milan can move into first place in Serie A and pull away from their archrivals Inter, who are now in first place. As an added bonus, both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah have had a successful introduction to life in Italy.

Now, Joe Scally, another American on the international squad, may soon be joining the duo. Stefano Pioli’s side is allegedly interested in acquiring the 20-year-old fullback in January.

The Rossoneri’s starting lineup at right and left back often consists of Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, and Theo Hernandez. Both fullback and center back have been understaffed this season, with Pierre Kalulu and Malick Thiaw often subbed in for defensive duties.

Therefore, the Italian giants have reportedly been sending scouts to the Bundesliga over the last several weeks, as reported by news outlet Calciomercato. The scouts have returned with two names, who will be thoroughly assessed over the following three months.

Where would Scally play for AC Milan?

One of these players is Scally, who plays with Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic for the United States national team. Although the price is not indicated, there is likely to be some chemistry between the parties involved.

Scally has been mentioned as a possible solution to Milan’s defensive woes, which has led to the speculations around his possible transfer. In the event that the 20-year-old moves to San Siro in the next transfer window, he may find himself sharing a flank with Pulisic for both club and country.

Who is Joe Scally?

Borussia Dortmund were behind 2-0 against Mainz on Friday until the 20-year-old fullback scored his first goal of the season to salvage a tie. In the 88th minute, he outran one defender and fired a shot from long range that sailed through the goal mouth and into the far post.

It was in June of 2022 when Scally first suited up for the United States senior team, a 3-0 victory against Morocco. Now this month, he will be on Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the matches against Ghana and Germany, having already made five appearances for the national team.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage