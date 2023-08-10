Tyler Adams is close to joining Chelsea after the Blues triggered his $25 million release clause.

The Blues want to strengthen their midfield by signing new players for the next season. As a result, they want to finalize a deal for Adams. His release clause became active following Leeds’s relegation to the Championship.

Adams has been the subject of contract negotiations. All parties involved believe he will be willing to go if he passes a medical exam scheduled for Thursday. The deal is reportedly finalized after 10 days of negotiations, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds planned bright future with Adams

The United States international only joined Leeds last summer. He was a major part of the squad’s plans entering the season. However, his absence with injury was a major blow to Leeds. He missed the club’s final two months of the campaign. The 24-year-old was a highly sought-after player entering the last three weeks of the transfer window. Not only was he successful with Leeds, but he has a strong history with the USMNT.

Even though the Whites went down Championship, Sky Sports claims the player still wants to play at the highest level. Also, Sky added Leeds planned to make Adams the focal point of its project if it kept him.

To rebuild its roster and return to the Premier League, the Elland Road outfit offloaded most of its top players. Yet, Adams has stayed put. However, their demotion to the second division likely hurt their chances of the midfielder staying.

When will Adams debut for Chelsea?

Adams will have his medical with Chelsea on Thursday, but he will likely miss Sunday’s game against Liverpool due to an injury. His present injury forced him to sit out the 1-1 home opener against Cardiff.

As of late, Daniel Farke, the head coach of Leeds, provided an update on the player’s condition, stating: “Tyler isn’t too far from returning to training. Hopefully, Tyler can return earlier. He was out for such a long time and he needs training.”

Pochettino reportedly wants to sign both Adams and Moses Caicedo, so Chelsea’s acquisition of the American star won’t affect negotiations for the latter.

