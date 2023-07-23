Tyler Adams, a standout for the United States national team, will be out of action until September due to a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Adams sustained the damage during the 2022-23 campaign and subsequently had surgery in March to repair it. After successful surgery, he was sidelined for the remaining two months of Leeds‘ Premier League season.

The loss of the 24-year-old midfielder compounded other problems at Elland Road, and the team was eventually sent down to the EFL Championship.

Daniel Farke confirms bad news

The optimistic scenario was that he would be back before the new season began. But now the Whites’ manager Daniel Farke has revealed he anticipates Tyler Adams will be out until after September’s international break.

After his side’s loss to Monaco in a pre-season friendly, Farke addressed the media and revealed that he expects the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) captain, along with winger Jack Harrison, to be sidelined until mid-September.

“Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back because they are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also [the] next weeks. It will last a few weeks, it’s a bit too early to judge.”

“I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break, but it will last a while so they have to work on the rehab. Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, top-class players, top characters, are so important for us. It’s not easy for us to start without them, but that’s reality”, he said.

How many games will Adams miss?

Despite Adams missing out on the US team duty this summer, the team still managed to secure a comfortable victory in the CONCACAF Nations League without their captain.

Meanwhile, September’s FIFA window finds the U.S. national team hosting Uzbekistan on the 9th before facing off against Oman three days later. The Leeds star would be out for six months if he returned after those games.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images