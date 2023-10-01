A fresh chapter in Tyler Adams’ club career at Bournemouth has begun as the forward picked up an injury.

The USMNT captain joined the Cherries from Leeds in August, but a hamstring injury kept him out of action until now. His absence from action began on March 11.

After coming off the bench to make his Bournemouth debut in a 2-0 League Cup victory against Stoke City in midweek, Adams seemed to have taken the next step in his recovery to full health. But after playing for 21 minutes in Wednesday’s cup victory, he was nowhere to be seen on the pitch in Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League loss at Arsenal.

What did the Bournemouth coach say?

Andoni Iraola, manager of Bournemouth, has now explained why the former Leeds player was left off of the team’s matchday roster. According to him, the United States has had a setback in his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury and will need further time off.

“I don’t know what to call it, a setback, but he is not feeling well,” Iraola told Bournemouth Echo. “He has been out for a lot of time, so we have to reassess, to reset, to take the good decisions, thinking in everything.

“It is true that he is going to be out for some time, for sure. I think it’s the same area. I couldn’t tell you if it’s exactly the same point, but it’s true that it’s his hamstring that he is not feeling well.”

How long will Tyler Adams be on sidelines AT BOURNEMOUTH DUE TO INJURY?

Adams, at 24 years old, was a huge summer signing for Bournemouth, who reportedly spent $25 million to get him from Leeds. While the Cherries were aware of his injury history, they gambled to sign him to a long-term contract nevertheless this summer.

After coming close to making the transfer to Chelsea this summer, Adams is now unlikely to play for the United States in October’s games against Germany and Ghana. These developments are also not good for the USMNT’s hopes and expectations. It’s safe to assume that Gregg Berhalter was eager to get his captain back for the forthcoming October friendly matches.

Photo: IMAGO / Colorsport