Birmingham City has announced a new investor in the club that most sports fans will be familiar with. National Football League legend Tom Brady has joined on as a minority owner of the Blues. Brady was a serial winner in the American football league, collecting seven Super Bowl rings. The now-retired quarterback announced the move on his 46th birthday.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me,” proclaimed Brady. “BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Tom Brady also joins the Birmingham City board

Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner, also an American businessman, has revealed that Brady will not just be an absent investor in the club. Along with becoming a co-owner, the former NFL superstar has a new job title with the team.

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise,” stated Wagner.

“As Chair of the Advisory Board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

Celebrities are flocking to European soccer teams

Brady has become the latest celebrity to invest in European soccer clubs. LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Michael B. Jordan, and J.J. Watt have all become minority owners of clubs in recent years. Watt, also recently retired from the NFL, announced that he became a minority owner of Premier League side Burnley back in May.

Birmingham City finished 17th out of 24 teams in the second-tiered Championship last season. The Blues will begin their 2023/24 campaign on Saturday, August 5th as they travel to Wales to face Swansea City.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire