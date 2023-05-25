Wrexham AFC, recently promoted back to the Football League for the first time since 2008, have some new sponsors.

The Welsh side has become incredibly well known abroad since the 2020 takeover by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The club’s increased visibility is in no small part due to the popular Welcome to Wrexham documentary series. Of course, winning hasn’t exactly hurt either.

Two and a half seasons on, Wrexham has secured promotion. And their new celebrity owners continue to elevate the situation of the club. Wrexham have (obviously) improved the roster, have begun renovations to their stadium, and brought in new sponsors.

New name for a historic ground

The latest development comes with a title sponsor for the historic Racecourse Ground. The world’s oldest international football stadium is now officially to be known as the STōK Racecourse (“STōK Cae Ras” in Welsh) beginning July 1. STōK (pronounced “stoke”) is a brand of pre-made cold brew coffee products available in supermarkets.

The club announced the sponsorship with a naturally humorous video featuring the Wrexham men’s team and co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney on Thursday.

Also announced this week, the Red Dragons added an official training kit sponsor. Betty Buzz beverages will see their logo adorn the training tops for the men’s and women’s Wrexham teams in 2023/24. They’ll also become the naming rights sponsor for the hospitality suite at the Racecourse. Betty Buzz, it should be noted, is headed up by actress Blake Lively, wife of Ryan Reynolds.

All this comes at a massive time for the club. As the men’s side returns to League Two, interest from around the world can only get bigger. The club’s next kit will likely break their own recently-set sales records. And a second season of Welcome to Wrexham is on the way.

Plus, Wrexham are heading to the United States this summer to play several high-profile friendlies.

Things are definitely still trending up for the world’s most famous (now) fourth division club.



Photo: Imago