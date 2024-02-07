Italy is making its long-awaited tour of the USA in March, and tickets are now on sale for the two games the Euro 2020 winners are playing. As the side begins its quest to defend that title, Gli Azzurri is playing a pair of South American opponents. Originally, Italy scheduled contests against Peru and Ecuador. However, a scheduling conflict for the March 20 game in Miami against Peru forced a change in opposition. Italy retained the friendly against Ecuador in Harrison, NJ. However, the first game is in Fort Lauderdale against Venezuela.

Tickets to both of those games are available for purchase. The first game is at DRV PNK Stadium, which is becoming a hot spot for teams playing games. Not only does Lionel Messi play his home games at this venue, but the USWNT also played contests here in 2023. Now, Italy comes to town to play Venezuela.

The second game for Italy when it makes a brief tour of the USA is three days later at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Italy is playing Ecuador, which is the last team Italy played in the United States. That was back in 2005. Since then, Italy has won the World Cup and a European Championship while also missing out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Harrison, NJ, is just outside the New York City area, and it is the home of the New York Red Bulls. Italy has a massive following in the area, which means there is certainly demand for this fixture.

Ticket information:

Italy vs Venezuela, March 21 in Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tickets

Italy vs Ecuador, March 24 in Harrison, NJ – Tickets

South American teams have additional friendlies in the United States

Italy’s visit to the United States is the highlight of these March friendlies. A talented squad with a global following like Italy is always likely to draw crowds. Plus, it is a chance for this international audience to see Luciano Spalletti’s Italy in person. The last manager of Italy to coach a game in the United States was Marcello Lippi, who did win the World Cup with Italy.

Yet, the action does not stop with just the games involving Italy. Both Ecuador and Venezuela have scheduled a common opponent to complete their two-game slate of friendlies in the United States. When Italy faces Venezuela on March 21, Ecuador will be in Harrison, NJ, to face Guatemala. Then, Venezuela will travel to Houston on March 24 to face that same Guatemala side at Shell Energy Stadium. That is the home of the Houston Dynamo.

Ticket details:

Ecuador vs Guatemala, March 21 in Harrison, NJ – Tickets

Venezuela vs Guatemala, March 24 in Houston, TX – Tickets

Tickets to Italy tour in USA an appetizer for summer 2024

Attending one of these four friendlies involving Italy, Venezuela, Ecuador and Guatemala will allow fans to get a glimpse of the busy soccer schedule coming to the United States. Venezuela and Ecuador are two of the teams competing in the Copa America during the summer. Both have had strong starts in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, which could demonstrate successful Copa America tournaments for both.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.