Many Premier League clubs have been interested in acquiring Kalvin Phillips, but the transfer story recently took a shocking turn.

Since his transfer to the Etihad in 2022, the English midfielder has had trouble getting playing time. After spending his whole career at Leeds United, he made the move for an estimated $54 million in the hopes of improving his game and increasing his chances of winning a major trophy.

Despite Manchester City‘s successes in tournaments like the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup during Phillips’ tenure at the Etihad, the defensive midfielder has had little influence.

Having failed to achieve the heights envisaged after arriving, he was heavily connected to a departure over the summer. However, he assured club officials that he was still eager to show Pep Guardiola that he could contribute to the treble champions in some capacity.

The 27-year-old chose to compete for his position in the main lineup after a dismal maiden season, but he has started just five of his 27 outings for the Citizens across all competitions thus far. Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, and Rico Lewis have all surpassed him in the pecking order, making things much worse for him.

Player and Pep Guardiola agree on exit strategy

This has led to renewed speculation that he would leave the club in pursuit of more playing time. The star previously hinted at a probable move away from Manchester City in January. He still has five years left on his deal. Manager Guardiola, however, has also not ruled out the possibility of the England international leaving during the next transfer window.

“I said a few months ago, but after that, they have to agree with the club. My opinion is my opinion. The last word belongs to the club,” the experienced Spanish boss explained last month.

“If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays. He’s behaving incredibly. One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in the locker room – it’s completely the opposite.

“Every time he goes to the national team with Gareth [Southgate] I’m the happiest man in the world. When he plays it’s a benefit for me. I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin because when the transfer window is open, nobody knows.”

Real Madrid presents Kalvin Phillips

Several Premier League clubs are closely observing Phillips’ situation. He is eager to secure a transfer and find playing time elsewhere. Liverpool is among the surprising destinations for Phillips. Meanwhile, Newcastle has the most significant interest. The Magpies recently lost Sandro Tonali to a 10-month betting ban.

Nonetheless, it is no longer certain that the player will be staying in England after leaving City. Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims Real Madrid joined the hunt for Kalvin Phillips.

This surprising development occurred after the 27-year-old’s agent reportedly proposed his services to the leaders at Madrid. Now, the La Liga giants are contemplating the possibility of adding him to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

City intended to secure a significant profit by selling Phillips for $60 million. But this new report suggests that Los Blancos may be able to reach an agreement by offering $53 million.

Even if he did go to the Spanish capital, the article claims there is no assurance he would play more often than he does at Etihad.

