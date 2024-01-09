Messi’s MLS arrival in the summer of 2023 gave American soccer fans just a taste of one of the greatest players of all time. The year 2024 will bring a full slate of games. No doubt, tickets to see Messi and Inter Miami will be hot commodities all over North America. Whether for home games in South Florida or on the road, you can grab your seats now before they’re gone.

As of January 2024, tickets for preseason friendlies, the MLS regular season, and Concacaf Champions Cup are available. Other competitions, such as the US Open Cup and Leagues Cup, will be released at a later date as the games are scheduled.

Tickets to see Messi: 2024 Inter Miami schedule

Home games (DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL) in bold

January 22 – at FC Dallas (Friendly) – Browse Tickets

February 15 – vs Newell’s Old Boys (Friendly) – Browse Tickets

February 21 – vs Real Salt Lake – Browse Tickets

February 25 – at LA Galaxy – Browse Tickets

March 2 – vs Orlando City – Browse Tickets

March 10 – vs CF Montréal – Browse Tickets

March 13 – vs TBD (Concacaf Champions Cup) – Browse Tickets

March 16 – at D.C. United – Browse Tickets

March 23 – at New York Red Bulls – Browse Tickets

March 30 – vs NYCFC – Browse Tickets

April 6 – vs Colorado Rapids – Browse Tickets

April 13 – at Sporting KC – Browse Tickets

April 20 – vs Nashville SC – Browse Tickets

April 27 – at New England Revolution – Browse Tickets

May 4 – vs New York Red Bulls – Browse Tickets

May 11 – at CF Montréal – Browse Tickets

May 15 – at Orlando City – Browse Tickets

May 18 – vs D.C. United – Browse Tickets

May 25 – at Vancouver Whitecaps – Browse Tickets

May 29 – vs Atlanta United – Browse Tickets

June 1 – vs St. Louis City – Browse Tickets

June 15 – at Philadelphia Union – Browse Tickets

June 19 – vs Columbus Crew – Browse Tickets

June 29 – at Nashville SC – Browse Tickets

July 3 – at Charlotte FC – Browse Tickets

July 6 – at FC Cincinnati – Browse Tickets

July 17 – vs Toronto FC – Browse Tickets

July 20 – vs Chicago Fire – Browse Tickets

August 24 – vs FC Cincinnati – Browse Tickets

August 31 – at Chicago Fire – Browse Tickets

September 14 – vs Philadelphia Union – Browse Tickets

September 18 – at Atlanta United – Browse Tickets

September 28 – vs NYCFC – Browse Tickets

October 2 – at Columbus Crew – Browse Tickets

October 5 – at Toronto FC – Browse Tickets

October 19 – vs New England Revolution – Browse Tickets

2024 – full season of Messi in America

Since Messi joined up late in the campaign last year, many cities didn’t get a chance to see the star play in person. But now the tour will be making stops all across the entire league. Of course, Messi may miss a few games as Copa América and Argentina duties will be taking focus in the summer.

Unlike the Beckham frenzy that swept over America almost two decades ago, few teams are relocating matches to larger venues this time around. This includes Messi’s actual team, who is sticking with their temporary venue instead of moving to a larger nearby stadium. However, it’s certain that the MLS sides that already play in larger NFL or CFL stadiums will be opening those up to full capacity when Miami comes to visit.

Wherever the games are held, you can expect tickets to go fast and buildings to be sold out as fans try to catch a glimpse of one of the game’s legends while they can.

Photo: Imago.