After Hugo Lloris reportedly failed to obtain a deadline-day transfer from Tottenham, he may be released from his contract.

The Frenchman has been an outstanding teammate throughout his time with Spurs, and he will be remembered as one of the club’s best leaders in the Premier League‘s modern era.

But after a disastrous last season in which he committed a league-high number of errors that directly resulted in goals, his time in London has come to an end.

With less than a year remaining on his contract, the former France international has fallen out of favor in North London since Guglielmo Vicario was brought in from Empoli.

Lloris has been cast out of the first-team squad because of the competition for playing time among Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, and Alfie Whiteman.

Chelsea considered move for Lloris during summer

Under Ange Postecoglou, the 36-year-old shot-stopper has not even been included in a matchday squad once.

His well-documented desire to depart reportedly opened the door to a number of potential destinations, including a short consideration of a swoop by Chelsea, as reported by The Telegraph.

Edouard Mendy, the club’s previous starting goalkeeper, left on a permanent move to Al-Ahli, while Thibaut Courtois’s ACL injury led to the loaning of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid. Consequently, Lloris was allegedly being considered for the position at Stamford Bridge.

While at Tottenham, the ex-Lyon man and Pochettino forged a close friendship. However, the Blues’ goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts ultimately suggested Djordje Petrovic.

The transfer season was winding down, but Chelsea had already reached an agreement with New England Revolution to acquire Petrovic. The decision left Lloris with no way to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Latest Newcastle snub could see Lloris’ deal terminated

Thus, this week saw an offer for the Spurs stalwart from Newcastle. It was reported by French newspaper L’Equipe that on the last day of the transfer window, the Magpies made an attempt to get Lloris.

Even though Spurs offered to let him leave for no transfer fee, the goalie still declined. His primary ambition for his next club is said to be to start in goal. If he had been on his way to St. James’ Park, he would have been a backup to Nick Pope.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are considering paying off their long-serving captain and letting him go as a free agent.

