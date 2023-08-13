Tottenham’ manager Ange Postecoglou has said that the team would be making smart financial moves and simplifying their roster in preparation for life without Harry Kane.

After 19 years in North London, Harry Kane was slated to be given the captain’s armband permanently. On Saturday, however, Spurs’ record goalscorer completed an £86.4 million transfer to Bayern Munich.

Kane’s first words in Germany were: “I didn’t want to get to the end of my career with regrets at not experiencing different leagues and cultures. I spent my whole career in England and the Premier League, so it may take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league.

“I didn’t get chance to say goodbye properly. I sent the players a text to say I was leaving, but I will go and do it properly when I can. It was always going to be a tough decision. Ultimately, I’m a professional, I’ve always pushed myself to my limits and the time was right.”

Postecoglou wants to spend Kane’s money wisely

After losing Kane, Spurs now have access to $127 million; it will be intriguing to watch whether they approve of the massive transfer in the following days.

Despite their failure to make the UEFA Champions League, they are still a team that most players would be interested in joining. Eventually, club president Daniel Levy would want to see several transactions come to fruition.

Although Levy and his predecessors used this method, incoming manager Ange Postecoglou seems to disagree.

Most coaches would be willing to spend much to replace a player that scored 213 goals at the highest level as soon as feasible. But Postecoglou seems resolved to take things slowly.

“The business we have done so far has been in anticipation of Harry going so we’re not going to be out there looking for a No 9 to replace him. That’s not the strategy that is already in place,” he told the media.

“What we have been looking to do from day one is have a strong squad that can play the football we want and develop over a period of time. I need to picture them in my team. Can they have the characteristics that I need? The way we set up is different from other clubs and what we ask is different to what they are used to.”

Richarlison could finally get his 5 minutes

The Guardian further claim that rather than shell out the bulk of the price on a single replacement, the 57-year-old is willing to give Richarlison a go. The Brazilian’s underwhelming first campaign followed a $63 million deal last summer.

The Aussie wants to add players who can rotate into any of the front three positions. Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest is a possible fit there.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz