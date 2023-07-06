Tottenham Hotspur executives are attempting to entice Harry Kane to sign a new contract with the club. The Premier League outfit has reportedly offered their superstar a new bumper deal to remain in north London. Kane currently rakes in around $254,000 per week to play for Spurs. However, there are suggestions that the club will “significantly increase” his current terms on a new contract.

The Guardian is reporting that Spurs brass has already put the new offer on the table. Nevertheless, Kane is supposedly not interested in committing his future to the club just yet. According to the British news source, the 29-year-old striker will not sign any new deal with Spurs while the current transfer window is open.

Spurs do not want to see Kane contract expire next summer

Kane only has one year remaining on his current contract with the club. Assuming he will not re-sign with Spurs, the England international could then depart the team for free in the summer of 2024. This would be a worst-case scenario for the club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy vehemently prefers for his superstar to sign a fresh contract and remain with the team. Nevertheless, he may be forced to sell the star, rather than see him walk out of the door for free next year.

Bayern likely to submit new bid for striker soon

Bayern Munich is currently leading the pack to obtain Kane this summer. The German giants have already seen a bid of $76 million for the player rejected by Spurs last week. The Bundesliga champions, however, are not giving up just yet. It was revealed on Wednesday that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly met with Kane at his home in London to discuss a possible switch. This did not go down well with Levy.

Spurs are banking that new arrivals at the club will help persuade Kane to sign a new contract. New head coach Ange Postecoglou deploys an attractive 4-3-3 formation that would suit Kane’s playing style. The club has also signed new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, attacking midfielder James Maddison, and winger Manor Solomon. Highly-rated defender Micky van de Ven is close to joining Spurs as well.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images