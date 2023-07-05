Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is not giving up hope of signing star striker Harry Kane. The German giants have already seen a bid of around $76 million for Kane rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. Tuchel, however, has supposedly traveled to England in attempts of insisting on an agreement.

BILD is now claiming that the Bayern boss recently flew to London to hold a meeting at Kane’s house. The two reportedly discussed a possible transfer to the Bundesliga champions, with Kane open to the idea of a change. The striker even allegedly mentioned winning the Champions League with his potential new team.

Spurs trying to hold on to their star player

Kane only has a year remaining on his current contract with Spurs. This means that the north London outfit could opt to sell their superstar, rather than watch him leave for free next summer. The club’s preferred choice, however, is to have Kane sign a new deal and remain with the team. Although this appears to be an unlikely scenario.

Should Spurs sell Kane, they would almost certainly only accept a bid from a foreign club. Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the striker for months now. Nevertheless, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not want to see his star play for a direct rival. This would potentially leave the door open for Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel may spend over $100 million on Harry Kane

The reigning Bundesliga champions are supposedly ready to increase their offer for Kane. It has been widely reported that Levy is holding out for a figure close to $125 million. However, Bayern is thought to only go as high as $109 million in their attempts to pry Kane away from the Premier League outfit.

Assuming Spurs hold tight on their demands, Kane could potentially end up joining Bayern anyway as a free agent in July of 2024. There is also a chance that the England international could join either Chelsea or United as well. Kane is in the process of building a new house fairly close to Chelsea’s training facilities. Keeping these options in mind, Spurs may have to sell Kane to get something out of the deal.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Sportsphoto