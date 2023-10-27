Starting with Tottenham’s game against Crystal Palace, Spurs players will sport an extra addition to their jerseys with legacy numbers.

Starting with the game against Crystal Palace, Tottenham‘s players will have an interesting addition to their shirts. The club has introduced a new initiative aimed at connecting its historical legacy with the modern-day team. Players will now wear an additional number on their matchday jerseys to commemorate their club debut.

Dubbed “Legacy Numbers,” these additional numbers, often in the 800s, indicate how many players have previously made appearances for the club before the current players. For instance, Alejo Veliz, the most recent debutant, will have the number 879 on his jersey, placed above his name and below the collar.

Club chairman Daniel Levy expressed his thoughts on this new feature, saying, “Our legacy number initiative is our way of recognizing the contributions of those that have worn our colors with pride during our club’s long and rich history, making a truly unique connection between players of our past, present, and future.”

What are Legacy Numbers and how do they work with Spurs?

Tottenham have assigned these numbers to every player who has made a senior competitive appearance for the club over the past 125 years. This tradition harkens back to the club’s first-ever competitive match, an FA Cup tie against West Ham on October 13, 1894, where players were assigned numbers 1-11 based on alphabetical order. Notable names include Jimmy Greaves (No. 448), Pat Jennings (No. 455), Glenn Hoddle (No. 498), Gareth Bale (No. 726), and Harry Kane (No. 767).

For context, Son Heung-Min’s legacy number is 805, signifying that he was the 805th professional player, according to the specified criteria, to make his debut for Spurs. Ledley King is assigned number 649, and Hugo Lloris boasts the lowest number in the current first team with number 781. The next player to make their club debut, whether a youth player in the FA Cup or a new signing in January, will be assigned number 880.

New fan favorite James Maddison is Legacy Number 873. Meanwhile, Micky van de Ven holds number 875. This initiative is reminiscent of systems in place in other sports. For example, the Wales Cricket Board provides players with numbers based on their first cap. It serves as a unique and meaningful way to connect players to the history and tradition of the club.

What inspired this kit change?

These Legacy Numbers prominently display above the players’ names on their kits. This practice will be a permanent fixture for the club. It introduces a new tradition that harks back to the early days of the club’s history.

This concept appears to have drawn inspiration from England’s national team. England introduced Legacy Numbers in November 2019, thereby further connecting the club to the broader soccer tradition.

The debut of these numbers on Spurs’ player kits will take place in the upcoming match against Crystal Palace. As they approach their next fixture this weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s side finds itself leading the league. Tottenham can extend its lead to five points over competitors should results be beneficial.

PHOTOS: IMAGO