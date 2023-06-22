Gareth Bale has claimed the more relaxed atmosphere in MLS comes down to the fact that it is a closed league. The former Los Angeles FC winger made the comments during a recent interview with BT Sport. Fellow retired players Peter Crouch and Jermaine Jenas conducted the interview.

Crouch asked Bale if he had any advice for Lionel Messi on his upcoming move to Miami. The Argentine superstar recently agreed to a deal with the MLS team after departing Paris Saint-Germain. Messi’s first match with his new club is expected to be against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21st.

Bale claims Messi will enjoy the relaxed MLS

“It is a lot more chilled,” Bale told broadcaster BT Sport. “If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified, you feel down, you go home and you’re not happy.”

“They accept losing a bit more [in MLS]. There is no consequence. You can’t get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it.”

Bale moved to LAFC from Madrid in the summer of 2022. He managed to play just 13 total matches with the club during his lone season in the States. Nevertheless, the former Wales international helped the team secure the MLS Cup title against Philadelphia. In fact, his goal in added time tied the championship game and allowed the match to go to penalty kicks.

Pro/rel doesn’t appear to be coming to MLS any time soon

The idea of implementing promotion and relegation in MLS has been a highly debated topic in recent years. Many soccer fans Stateside agree with Bale and hope that an open league will soon be introduced. However, MLS commissioner Don Garber has since poured cold water on the plan. Fans shouldn’t expect any changes to the current format for the foreseeable future.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire