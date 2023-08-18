Representatives for the Saudi Pro League reportedly want one of their teams to feature in the UEFA Champions League. Calcio E Finanza claims that the top division in Saudi Arabia has opened talks with UEFA regarding the move. According to the outlet, the Middle Eastern league wants their title-winning club to earn a wild card spot in the Champions League.

UEFA not likely to sanction Saudi spot in Champions League for now

It remains to be seen just how interested UEFA would be in the move. However, news of the discussions has not gone down well with soccer fans. The prestigious competition historically consists of clubs in European nations. Although some UEFA members, such as Kazakhstan and Turkey, straddle the geographic line between Europe and Asia.

Nevertheless, Spanish outlet Marca has also reported that the deal to have a Saudi club in the Champions League looks unlikely for now. However, as talks progress in the future, UEFA may opt to allow a move in a few years. This could depend on the league’s ability to keep growing, as well as taking stars away from European teams.

Saudi sides throwing money at top players across Europe

The Saudi Pro League has made a wave of headlines this summer after enticing a plethora of top players to the country. Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane are just a few significant players to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East. The league is looking to quickly become a global powerhouse by giving massive contracts to soccer stars.

This has become evident as Al-Hilal, one of the top teams in Saudi Arabia, recently surpassed Manchester United as having the largest wage bill in the sport. The club achieved this feat following the signing of Neymar to a massive and unique contract.

Recently, FOX Sports signed a multi-year deal to broadcast Saudi Pro League games here in the United States. The American sports network will air these matches in both English and Spanish.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto