Real Madrid has confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenage prospect Arda Güler. The 18-year-old Turkey international was being chased by many top clubs but eventually chose the Spanish giants. Güler has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ for his ability and style of play. He signed a six-year contract with the LaLiga club on Friday.

Güler was introduced at the team’s facilities alongside Real President Florentino Perez. The club exec praised the youngster and congratulated him on joining the squad. “We welcome you and thank you for choosing this badge and this shirt to write your own history,” Perez told the teen. “At just 18 years of age, you have already fulfilled one of the greatest dreams of your life. You have come to Real Madrid, the club that has won 14 European Cups.”

Arda Güler picked Real Madrid after plethora of options

Real won the race to sign Güler. It beat out a number of top clubs that wanted the Fenerbahce starlet. Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, and Newcastle were among a crowded field of suitors for the player. Nevertheless, Güler has opted for Real. The Spanish club will reportedly pay Fenerbahce around $21 million.

“First of all, I’d like to thank all my family and all the people who have contributed to this moment,” Güler stated at his press conference. “I also want to thank the club president for his kind words. I also want to become a club legend like Di Stéfano.”

“This is the most important club in the world and I feel very happy and proud to be here. Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference. I want to bring all my football and talent to Real Madrid.”

Playmaker made full Fener debut at just 16

Despite his age, Güler made over 50 total senior appearances for the Turkish side. He scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 51 matches for Fenerbahce. The versatile playmaker can practically play anywhere in midfield or out on the flanks. However, the teen generally prefers to work in the central midfield. Güler will wear the No. 24 jersey at the club.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Seskim Photo TR