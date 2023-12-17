Manchester United have surprisingly offered unhappy defender Raphael Varane to one of his former clubs.

Many believed that Raphael Varane’s arrival at Manchester United in 2021 would be the last component needed to turn the team into championship contenders once again. Regretfully, neither the player nor the club have had an easy time of it.

When the Frenchman was originally revealed as a Red Devils player in August 2021, he seemed driven to add another trophy-filled entrance to his great career. After he chose to turn down a new contract at Real Madrid, the Premier League giants spent $49 million on the 28-year-old.

Varane departed Santiago Bernabeu as a true icon, and at the time it seemed like a wise financial move for all parties concerned. He had spent 10 seasons in the Spanish capital, played 360 games in the Whites jersey, and won four UEFA Champions League championships, and three La Liga crowns.

Still, he hasn’t been missed by the Spanish powerhouses. In their first season without the defender, Carlo Ancelotti’s side easily won both the league and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, after a terrible season in his first year at Old Trafford, the player must have privately wished he hadn’t left. As United finished sixth in the Premier League, he battled nagging injuries and has had a hard time adjusting to life in English soccer.

Varane fell out of favor with Erik ten Hag

Varane did, however, find his form in the previous season when Erik ten Hag was brought in, forging a strong alliance with newly signed Lisandro Martinez. With victory in the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils ended a five-year trophy drought and advanced back into the Champions League.

This was made possible by their strong foundation at the back. The Frenchman, at the time approaching his 30s, was still demonstrating his ability to perform at the greatest level and was rightfully assured a spot in Ten Hag’s starting lineup. However, that dynamic has entirely transformed in a short period of a few months.

To make matters worse for the 2018 World Cup winner, the French footballer is having trouble breaking into Erik ten Hag’s squad this year. He has unexpectedly fallen to fourth place in United’s center-back hierarchy.

The Dutchman now seems to have players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans ahead of him in his pecking order. The 30-year-old ex-Real Madrid ace isn’t even able to make the squad ahead of Jonny Evans, the 35-year-old veteran who unexpectedly returned during the summer transfer window.

Frenchman set for Real Madrid return?

Manchester United are aware that Varane is not content with his circumstances, as Sky Germany has already noted. Because of this, in the winter, he would get the go-ahead to leave Old Trafford. It’s estimated that the club is seeking a price of between $21 million and $32 million.

Further reports from Spain are adding that the defender’s availability has even been mentioned to Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have been encouraged by United’s representatives to submit a proposal for their former star, according to Spanish outlet Ok Diario.

The report even goes on to state that Varane has been informed of the situation and is willing to go back to Madrid if asked. As the center-back himself said in March, “I will finish my career in Real Madrid, in the United or the Lens.”

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti is in dire need of a new central defender. However, his side are said to be unable to pay Varane’s $12 million annual salary and would rather pursue younger players.

Photo: IMAGO / Sportsphoto