Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has called for changes in the FIFA schedule as he thinks there are too many games each season. Tchouameni made the plea during a press conference on Thursday while on international duty.

“Obviously we play too many matches,” the Frenchman told reporters. “This is no surprise to anyone. Champions League matches used to be every two weeks, they were the only times when we had two matches in a week. It almost doesn’t happen anymore.”

“The authorities must do something. We should, at some point, do something as a player too. Playing 80 matches [per year] is not possible. We are not necessarily asked for our opinion. After a while, if we are all against it, we have to talk to each other because together we have strength.”

FIFA president asked for even more games

Tchouameni featured in 50 total matches during the 2022/23 campaign with Real Madrid. This, however, does not include international fixtures with France. In all, the 23-year-old midfielder played 67 total competitive games between June of 2022 and June of this year.

The Frenchman is not an outlier in the situation. Many players and coaches have expressed their concern with the recent increase in fixtures. Nevertheless, FIFA president Gianni Infantino proclaimed back in March that there are not enough games being played in “most parts of the world.”

Forming of Nations League key aspect of fixture congestion

Confederations formed the Nations League to help make relatively meaningless international friendlies a bit more competitive. While this may be true, national team managers are now under pressure to field their best players for the competition. In turn, this forces top players to play more games. It also hurts younger or lower-level players receiving a decent opportunity from their manager.

Creating more fixtures not only puts strain on players but also increases injuries as well. The German Journal of Sports Medicine previously conducted a study on soccer player performances and injuries. The study found that players tend to underperform and suffer more injuries with a congested schedule. This particular research finished before the introduction of the Nations League.

Despite the concern from players, organizers will not make any serious adjustments to the current schedule. UEFA, in particular, has recorded increased revenues since the introduction of the Nations League.

