Real Madrid is increasingly confident of signing Alphonso Davies in the summer. The Spanish side was previously linked with a move for the Bayern Munich defender for much of the most recent transfer window. A deal, however, obviously never materialized.

Nevertheless, Spanish reports suggest that Los Blancos will reignite their interest in Davies next summer. The defender is widely considered one of the top left-backs in the world. Bayern would want to keep the key player, but contract negotiations between the two sides are not progressing.

Davies is under contract with the German giants until June 2025. This means that Bayern could very well lose the star defender for free if they do not either re-sign him or sell him before the end of the 2024 summer market. Davies is also not exactly in a rush to sign a new deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Agent claims Alphonso Davies remains close with Real Madrid star Alaba

The Canada International’s agent, Nedal Huoseh, recently admitted that there is plenty of outside intrigue in his client as contract negotiations with Bayern stall. “There is interest from many teams,” Huoseh told 365 Scores.

“I read the articles on the internet, but in the end, we will see what happens in the coming months. I am sure that Real Madrid can be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several English Premier League clubs. They all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world.”

Huoseh also acknowledged that Davies remains in close touch with Real defender David Alaba. The two previously played together at Bayern. “He played with Alaba for 3 years. They are friends, they talk all the time,” continued Huoseh.

“The conversations they have together are private. Davies doesn’t share all the information with me about it, but I’m sure David would like to play with him again. They are friends, you know, they talk a lot, but he is also friends with other players from other clubs. And he also knows players from other clubs in the Premier League and LaLiga.”

Davies would potentially be latest star to play for both clubs

Assuming Davies does not re-sign with Bayern, the two sides are expected to discuss a transfer fee. Mail Sport reports that the German club would potentially sell the defender for as low as $41 million. However, this fee could rise to over $50 million. Davies would be the subject of a much higher price tag if he were under contract beyond 2025.

Real and Bayern also have a history of doing transfer business together. Along with Alaba, Toni Kroos previously joined the Spanish side from Bayern in 2014 for around $33 million as well. Arjen Robben, James Rodriguez, and Xabi Alonso also switched Real colors for the Bundesliga outfit as well.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has deployed a combination of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia at the left-back position so far this season. Nevertheless, the club is open to fielding offers for Mendy next summer. This would open up a place for Davies. The France international has unfortunately suffered a series of injury setbacks since arriving at the Spanish side.

