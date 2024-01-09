Real Madrid is reportedly still pushing to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. The Spanish giants have been linked with a move for the Canadian international for the last few months. Reports surfaced in early November that Real was already “confident” in signing Davies in the future.

The player’s agent, Nedal Huoseh, even admitted at the time that a plethora of clubs wanted to sign Davies. “There is interest from many teams,” Huoseh told 365 Scores earlier this fall.

“I read the articles on the internet, but in the end, we will see what happens in the coming months. I am sure that Real Madrid can be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several English Premier League clubs. They all want to have one of the best left backs in the world.”

Real Madrid asks Alphonso Davies not to sign Bayern contract

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg is now claiming that Real remains committed to potentially signing Davies this summer. The reporter even suggested that Real officials have asked the star defender to not sign a contract extension with Bayern.

Davies has engaged in contract negotiations with the German giants for months now. The Canada international’s current deal expires in June 2025. This means that Bayern will have to sell the defender this summer if they cannot agree to a new extension.

If not, the Bavarian side could risk losing Davies for free in the following summer. The left-back reportedly rakes in around $236,000 per week with Bayern. Although a hefty sum, this does not currently make Davies one of the top 10 highest-paid players in the team.

Bayern and Davies were close to agreeing to a contract extension in recent months. The deal would give the defender a fairly significant pay raise. Nevertheless, a deal has yet to be finalized and there are suggestions that Davies has increased his salary demands.

Ancelotti looking for significant summer reinforcements

Davies has been a mainstay in the Bayern squad since making his breakthrough in 2019. When fit, he is almost certain to appear in manager Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup. The Canadian has helped the club collect Bundesliga titles in every season he has been in Germany. Bayern also won the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020 with the defender in the team.

Davies, however, has suffered a series of setbacks in recent seasons. The left-back has missed 56 total games between Bayern and the Canada national team due to various injuries and illnesses. Nevertheless, he is still one of the top players in his position in the world.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to regularly rotate Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia throughout the current campaign. Both players are certainly capable at the position, but Davies would be a solid upgrade on the duo.

The Canadian could also form a lethal partnership with Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward typically plays out on the left flank. He has played more of a central role this season. Along with Davies, Real will be looking to add a true center forward in the summer as well.

