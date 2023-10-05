Under Erik ten Hag’s leadership at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has been a consistent starter. Recent lackluster play, though, has caused the forward’s starting spot to be at risk.

No one is underestimating Rashford’s value after his 30-goal season last year. The addition of Rasmus Hojlund strengthens the Englishman’s drive. Yet, some may have begun to consider a switch after seeing the Red Devils’ dismal attacking production.

Perhaps United‘s strongest offensive effort of the season came in their UEFA Champions League matchup against Galatasaray. Unfortunately for the Old Trafford faithful, United lost by a score of 3-2. United now has six losses in its first 10 games of the season. That is the worst start for the club since Alex Ferguson took over for Ron Atkinson 37 years ago.

The audience can be heard booing. Consequently, the players’ morale is down. Erik ten Hag must act quickly to stem the tide of bad vibes before things spiral out of hand.

Poor decisions in Galatasaray loss

If you had to choose one person to represent United’s decline this season, it would be Marcus Rashford. In Ten Hag’s first season, the Englishman was unstoppable, leading the league in scoring with 30 tallies. Rashford signed a new $364,000-per-week deal during the summer, but he still does not appear himself.

Despite setting up the Dane’s first goal against Galatasaray, he has had a hard time forming a consistent relationship with Hojlund. It has been difficult for new signings to form a productive combination with Rashford, who has been out of form and often criticized this season.

Some have said that the 25-year-old contributed to their team’s loss against the Turks by being overly greedy or by making the incorrect choice. In the second half, he was put in a position where he could either take a shot or set up Fernandes for an easy score. As a result of his indecision, the striker squared a poor ball to his captain, which gave Sacha Boey time to recover and clear.

Rashford may lose starting spot for Manchester United

Rashford’s hot play is crucial for United’s chances of salvaging the rest of the season. In the meantime, due to his continued slump in performance, the Englishman’s starting spot is in jeopardy. According to The Mirror, the player’s lack of form caused severe worry inside the club. The 25-year-old is struggling to maintain continued selection.

United manager Ten Hag has a suddenly pivotal game against Brentford. He does have other choices if he decides to bench Rashford. The out-of-form star may make way for wingers Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri or Antony.

