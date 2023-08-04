Use this Monterrey TV schedule to stay up to date with everything going on with the Rayados.

Monterrey are the oldest professional club from the north of Mexico, and one of the most popular teams in the country.

Where can I watch the Monterrey game?

Monterrey on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Founded: 1945

Stadium: Estadio BBVA

Manager: Marcelo Michel Leaño

Liga MX titles: 5

CONCACAF Champions League titles: 5

Monterrey TV schedule and streaming links

Mexican club football can be confusing to follow in the US, as a patchwork of rights deals covers the various teams.

Many games are on the networks of TelevisaUnivision – Univision, UniMás, and TUDN in the US. Games can also appear on their Spanish streaming service ViX.

But if Chivas de Guadalajara is the home team, you’ll find those games on Telemundo and Peacock.

Select matches also find their way to FOX Deportes and FS1 or FS2 as well.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are good choices to get the majority of channels that carry Liga MX games.

When it comes to CONCACAF Champions Cup, you can find those matches on FOX channels.

Leagues Cup has every match on MLS Season Pass, with select games on FOX and Univision networks.

Monterrey History

Club de Fútbol Monterrey was founded in June 1945. The club carries the nickname of Rayados, “The Striped Ones”, due to their white and blue striped kits.

Rayados won their first ever game in August of that year. But that was followed with a 6-0 loss, and a horrific tragedy as the team bus caught fire, killing several players. They were able to finish the season, but decided to suspend playing after the campaign.

The club returned to the pitch in 1952, earning promotion to the top tier in 1956. They’d unfortunately suffer relegation after that season, but would secure a spot in the first division again in 1960. They’ve remained in the top flight ever since.

Much of their success trophy-wise has come in recent decades. Four of their five league titles have come since the year 2000, as well as two of their three cup victories, won since 2017.

They’ve have some success on the international stage, winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup/League five times, all since 2011. They also won the CONCACAF Cup Winners Cup in 1993, and finish third in the FIFA Club World Cup twice, in 2012 and 2019. 2019 saw Rayados capture a continental treble, winning the Apertura, Copa MX, and CONCACAF Champions League.

The Estadio BBVA has been the club’s home since 2015. The venue is notable for its stunning views of the famous Cerro de la Silla mountain, an iconic landmark and national monument in the city of Monterrey.

