United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) midfielder Yunus Musah will be AC Milan’s eighth new player this summer.

The talented player and Valencia have struck a deal, and he will go to Italy next week to undergo medical examinations. It had been reported that both clubs worked tirelessly to reach an agreement and ultimately succeeded.

The Rossoneri’s pursuit of the 20-year-old has picked up steam in recent days, as the club looks to add his signature to a busy summer of signings.

So far this summer, the Italian giants have signed Luka Romero, Marco Sportiello, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noah Okafor, Tijjani Reijnders, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Deal worth $22 million plus bonuses

Fabrizio Romano reports that the move would cost $22 million plus an additional $1 million in add-ons and that medical examinations will occur the following week.

Musah will join the Rossoneri on a five-year contract, making him the club’s second American player alongside Christian Pulisic.

During the United States pre-season trip, the former Chelsea ace has shown promising signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, there have been varying rumors as to what role Musah would play, but it is widely thought that he will take the No.6 spot.

Player’s desire decisive in talks with Valencia

The player’s desire to return to the country where he lived during his childhood was the deciding factor in the arduous discussions.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Musah is extremely excited about the transfer after speaking with coach Stefano Pioli many times over the last few weeks.

After 108 games with the Spanish club, Musah scored five goals and sent out three assists after moving to Valencia from Arsenal in August 2019.

The young rising star has started four of the United States men’s national team’s five 2022 World Cup matches under coach Gregg Berhalter. He has also appeared in 24 games for the Stars and Stripes.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto