Bayern Munich is coming back for a second bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The German giants previously had an offer of about $75 million rejected by the Premier League side. Kane only has one year remaining on his current contract and doesn’t appear to be willing to re-sign with the club.

Evening Standard is reporting that Bayern may be willing to bid up to $108 million for Kane. This would be a record transfer for the club. However, Spurs are reluctant to let their superstar striker leave this summer and would ask for even more money. The Premier League side would supposedly listen to offers closer to $126 million.

Harry Kane has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern

Bayern’s current transfer record was a $90 million deal for Lucas Hernandez. The defender, however, is now reportedly close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain for around $54 million. This would mean that the German team is about to receive a fairly large chunk of change to spend.

There have been plenty of suggestions in England and Germany that Kane is open to joining Bayern. After all, the Bundesliga side has been the top German club for over a decade and regularly features in the later rounds of the Champions League. There are even suggestions that the 29-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with Bayern.

Spurs prefer to sell Kane to foreign club

Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Kane in recent months as well. Nevertheless, Spurs officials particularly do not want to sell their star to a direct English rival. This would seemingly take the two clubs out of the striker sweepstakes for now.

However, Chelsea, in particular, could be an option for Kane next summer as a free agent. The England captain is currently building a new mansion that happens to be in west London. In fact, the home is just 15 miles from Chelsea’s current training facility. The Blues could certainly benefit from a new center forward after struggling to score throughout the 2022/23 season.