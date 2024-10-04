As Mohamed Salah enters the final year of his contract with Liverpool, the Egyptian star’s future at Anfield is increasingly uncertain. Speculation is mounting that the seven-season Liverpool veteran might be preparing for a new chapter. Paris Saint-Germain is emerging as the frontrunner to sign him next summer. According to The Sun, PSG is ready to offer Salah a lucrative three-year contract. That would make him the highest-paid footballer in France.

This potential move comes at a crucial time for both the player and the club, with Salah reportedly considering his options and PSG looking to fill the void left by several high-profile departures. Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, the Egyptian has transformed from a promising talent into one of the world’s best players.

However, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Liverpool must make a decision soon. It can extend his deal or risk losing their talisman on a free transfer. While the club appears relaxed about the situation, the rumors linking Salah to PSG may put additional pressure on the Merseyside giants to act swiftly.

PSG ready to swoop in with a three-year contract for Salah?

PSG’s interest in Salah is not surprising, especially given the club’s recent losses. The departure of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent this summer left a significant gap in their attacking lineup. Additionally, Ousmane Dembele has had disagreements with manager Luis Enrique. That further complicates the situation at the French club.

The PSG supposedly sees the 32-year-old Salah as the ideal candidate. He can help rebuild their attack and restore their status as a dominant force in European football. The club’s Qatari owners are under pressure to sign a marquee player following the exits of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, and Salah fits the bill perfectly.

The Sun adds that PSG wants to sign the Egyptian attacker to a three-year deal. It would keep him at the top level of the league and make him the highest-paid player in France. Salah has shown a preference for remaining in Europe for the time being, making the French club a tempting alternative. Saudi Arabia has also shown interest in acquiring him.

For the Ligue 1 outfit, signing Salah would be a statement of intent as they seek to rebuild their squad and challenge for major honors once again. The club has shifted away from its previous Galacticos strategy, which focused on assembling a team of superstar players. Thus, it could make room for Salah to take center stage. As one of the most consistent and prolific forwards, Salah would instantly become the focal point of PSG’s attack.

Salah’s hesitation and Liverpool’s dilemma

Despite the lucrative offers on the table, the veteran has yet to make any definitive statements about his future. Earlier this season, he hinted that this could be his final campaign at Anfield, but nothing has been confirmed. As the January transfer window approaches, Salah will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs.

Liverpool, meanwhile, find themselves in a difficult position. Losing a player of Salah’s caliber would undoubtedly be a blow to the team both on and off the pitch. His contributions in terms of goals and assists are irreplaceable, and his departure would leave a significant gap in Liverpool’s attack.

However, the club must also consider the financial implications of allowing their star to leave on a free transfer. If the Reds choose not to extend his contract or sell him in the summer of 2025, they could face a substantial loss in transfer revenue. The longer they wait to make a decision, the more complicated the situation becomes.

