The Kylian Mbappe saga at PSG continues on Tuesday with news about an impending ‘loyalty’ bonus payment. PSG will reportedly have to soon pay its superstar a massive fee, assuming he is still on the books. Mbappe signed a two-year contract extension with the club last summer.

Goal is reporting that the Ligue 1 champions must pay Mbappe $66 million on August 1. This is supposedly the conditions of the aforementioned contract renewal last year. The loyalty bonus only comes into effect if the Frenchman is still with the team on this date.

Mbappe previously announced that he would not sign a new deal with PSG. This means that he would be entering his final year under contract at the club and could depart for free in the summer of 2024. Real Madrid would then be waiting with open arms to welcome the superstar to Spain.

Star willing to collect bonus, run down contract

However, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has submitted a formal offer of around $331 million to sign Mbappe now. PSG has since accepted the transfer. Along with the transfer fee, the Saudi club is also prepared to offer Mbappe a one-year package worth up to an eye-watering $773 million. Nevertheless, the France international does not appear likely to accept the massive proposal.

Spanish outlet Relevo is also claiming that Mbappe is willing to run down his current contract with PSG. The forward would then likely join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. This is, of course, not an ideal situation for PSG. The club has essentially told the star to either sign a new contract or be ready to get sold to another club this summer. Mbappe is currently training with the club’s other outcasts at the moment.

Mbappe may still leave PSG despite potential bonus

As Mbappe does not appear open to joining a Saudi club, it is possible for another top European side to swoop in and sign the star. A plethora of Premier League teams are likely to be interested in the Frenchman. However, the 24-year-old forward has his heart set on joining Real in 2024. It remains to be seen if these top English clubs would be interested in a one-year rental of the player for a massive fee.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images